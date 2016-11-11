Foster turning heads with productive season

Audio: PODCAST: SportsTalk 11-11-16 » more Steve Kelly hosts the Friday edition of Sports Talk. He talks with Brad Sturdy, Scott Richey and Martin O'Donnell.

MADISON, Wis. — Dinner conversation among Jeff George, Jeff George Jr. and Kendrick Foster last Thursday night at Baxter’s American Grille just off Neil Street in Champaign consisted of, well, football.

That’s expected when the only Illinois quarterback to ever get drafted No. 1 overall (the elder George), the current Illinois starting quarterback (the younger George) and the Illini’s leading rusher (Foster) gather together.

The adversity of the game, too, was a common talking point.

“College football is hard, but you’ve got to keep grinding through it,” the younger George said. “Good things will happen if you just keep going.”

Foster knows this. All too well. The fourth-year junior from Peoria, who heads into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at No. 7 Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) as his team’s leading rusher with 596 yards and seven touchdowns for the Illini (3-6, 2-4), is reaping the benefits of the patience he had to exhibit his first three years at Illinois.

“Words can’t explain how I feel,” Foster said. “I just want to finish strong. It’s been a blessing, and I just thank God for the opportunity.

“Our offense is playing well. We’ve just got to play even better. I’m grateful, especially with where I came from. I’m just worried about winning.”

He played a significant part in Illinois doing just that last Saturday during a 31-27 victory against Michigan State. His 146 rushing yards were a career high. His two touchdowns matched a career high from the season opener against Murray State.

The three games with at least 100 rushing yards Foster has compiled this season equal the same number Josh Ferguson put together last season. Ferguson now is playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

While the pro aspirations of Foster may have seemed like a long shot before the 2016 season began, continue to play like he’s done, and it might not be so far-fetched next year.

“His mindset is we can be great,” George said. “He’s always positive and always trying to get everybody going, which is unbelievable to have.”

The relationship Foster has developed with George, who is expected to start for the fourth consecutive game Saturday, is burgeoning. The two are roommates, along with Illinois linebacker Tre Watson and Illini defensive back Chris James.

“I was in a two-bedroom apartment, and the rent was kind of high,” Foster said. “I was looking around for a place. I was talking to Jeff just about the playbook and the subject came up.

“I told him, ‘Man, I’m trying to look for an apartment.’ He’s like, ‘We’ve got a spot if you want one. It just got built.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let me see it.’ After I saw it, I loved it. I signed the papers and became roommates.”

The connection off the field helps on the field, too.

“I’m comfortable with him, and he’s comfortable with me,” George said. “It makes the game so much smoother.”

Smooth is how Foster’s high school career went at Peoria Richwoods. The three-time News-Gazette first-team All-State selection compiled 6,401 rushing yards before arriving at Illinois prior to the 2013 season and then spending the next three seasons buried on the depth chart.

“Being a three-time All-State selection in high school, it definitely brought confidence going into college, but once I was told I can’t play here and I’m not good enough, God put me through a lot of things to humble me,” Foster said. “I got better as a man. I grew up fast.”

Foster credits his grandfather, James Foster, for instilling faith in him from an early age. A close-knit support system with his mother, Minday Sullivan, and grandmother, Diane Foster, in the mix has helped the 5-foot-8, 200-pound Foster overcome questions about how productive a running back he could become at the college level.

Growing up in Peoria, too, gives Foster a bit of swagger. He’s quick to let his teammates know where he’s from.

“I genuinely take pride in Peoria. I always joke around with my teammates and say, ‘309. You know where I’m from,’” Foster said in reference to Peoria’s area code. “They go, ‘Man, Peoria is a small town.’ I’m like, ‘It’s a city.’

“I try to represent Peoria in the best way possible. It’s nice to see people from Peoria be successful. I want to be that example and that inspiration for the next generation.”

The three-sport athlete in high school — he played basketball and ran track — will graduate from Illinois next spring, with an eye on a marketing internship within the UI’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics next semester and then starting work on a master’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism.

But the fan of Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson growing up knows he still has more he’d like to accomplish during the next three regular-season games for the Illini.

“That bad past helped me,” Foster said. “I truly believe in myself. Before the season, I told myself I was going to have a great season. I’m only going to get better from here.”