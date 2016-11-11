LIVE! SEMO

Illinois vs. SEMO — 8 p.m., BTN

Illinois had 41 turnovers combined between its exhibition victories against Washington U. and Lewis. A rash of offensive fouls played into the 20 against Wash U. The 21 against Lewis were more a product of the breakneck pace Illinois played.

"We’ve got a new offense where we play really fast, but that doesn’t mean we have to speed up our own game," senior guard Malcolm Hill said. "I think that’s an adjustment we’ve been getting better at the longer we’ve been playing fast."

Count sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams as in favor of the uptempo style. Turnovers, he said, would decrease as the Illini got more comfortable with it.

"I’m confident we’ll get that fixed," Abrams said. "We’re just adjusting to the pace. I do like that pace. It’s good for our team. That pace allows us to let guys play their game and bring their strengths to the table."

There's plenty of strengths to be had team-wide for the Illini. Six players finished in double figures in the win against Lewis. Offense isn't so much a concern.

"Every night is different for us," Abrams said. "We’ve got a lot of different pieces. One night it could be your night. One night it could be the next guy’s night. Our guys understand that, and that’s why we talk a lot about defense right now."

Illinois' clear size advantage means one thing against SEMO ... the Illini are going to put their bigs to work. That's a point of emphasis anyway this season for Illinois, but perahps even more so against another team that could struggle, physically, to match up. The Illini bigs (Malcolm Hill included becuase he's playing some 4 with Leron Black out) combined for 51 points on 19-of-29 shooting and 27 rebounds in the final exhibition game against Lewis.

"I feel like we’ve been doing a good job in the couple exhibitions in getting our big men involved and letting those guys operate," Illinois point guard Tracy Abrams said. "We’re just going to take what’s there. Obviously that’s a strength for us, and we definitely look forward to using that."

Count Michael Finke among the Illinois post players who will be looking for any mismatch tonight.

"I’m going to try to," the redshirt sophomore forward said. "That’s a big emphasis, trying to get it down low. Obviously they don’t have much size, so we’re going to try and take advantage of it."

Perhaps you read today's preview for Illinois' season opener against Southeast Missouri State. (If not, catch up real quick here). But when SEMO runs out at least four guards — if not five at times — don't be surprised. The tallest player on the SEMO roster is 6-foot-8 junior William Tchiengang, and the Redhawks have a trio of 6-7 guys, too. But it's a guard-heavy roster ... and likely rotation.

"Their guards and their perimeters’ ability to make plays in space and in pick-and-roll situations is certainly something we’re going to have to deal with (tonight) at 8:06," Illinois coach John Groce said. "We’e aware of that, and we certainly have great respect watching them on film for those guys’ ability to make plays off the bounce — whether it be dribble penetration or off pick-and-rolls. It will be a good challenge. They’re really athletic, and our guys are looking forward to getting out there."

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. This one's for real. Just like the game. After winning both of its exhibitions — fending off Washington U. and trouncing Lewis — Illinois officially opens the 2016-17 season against Southeast Missouri State. The Illini, of course, are heavy favorites in this, the first of five straight home games before heading to New York City over Thanksgiving.

The best part? It's really at home. None of that playing in Springfield business this year. State Farm Center is fully renovated and operational.

Tonight's season opener, of course, comes just two days after Illinois signed three of its four Class of 2017 commitments. With Javon Pickett, Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier on board, the Illini are now in wait-and-see mode with five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon, who decided not to sign in the early period.

Groce discusses impact of early signees

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce made it clear after just one question regarding not signing his entire 2017 class when the early-signing period opened Wednesday.

Nothing would be said about any perceived recruiting issues, which, of course, came to light late Tuesday when it was reported East St. Louis five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon would not sign with Illinois in the early period.

That limited any recruiting discussion Thursday solely to the three players who did sign with the Illini — Florida point guard Trent Frazier, Peoria combo guard Da’Monte Williams and Belleville wing Javon Pickett.

“I’m going to make the entire day (Thursday) about the three guys that have signed,” Groce said. “I owe that to those three guys. They’re special people, their families are special, and certainly for (Thursday) I’m not going to discuss any recruiting other than the three young men who have signed.”

