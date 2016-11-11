Soon-to-be-busy Illini open season with win

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. SEMO » more Illinois' Michael Finke(43) during a NCAA basketball game vs. South East Missouri State at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ November schedule calls for eight games in the final 20 days of the month.

The most hectic stretch started Friday night.

The Illini topped Southeast Missouri State 81-62 in front of a 10,790-strong crowd at State Farm Center. They’ll return to action Sunday. Then play again Tuesday. The Nov. 18 showdown against Detroit Mercy makes for an even four games in seven days.

“Next week looks more like an NBA schedule,” Illinois coach John Groce said.

Staying sharp the whole way through will be the Illini’s challenge. It’s something Groce broached in a discussion with his boss, asking first-year Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman about his time in the NFL.

“You read those guys don’t hit every day in between games,” Groce said. “How do you keep getting better? The challenge is — and fortunately for us we have an older team — you have to take every mental rep when you’re out or every non-contact or walkthrough rep live in your mind. That’s what the great ones do.”

Practice also will change for Illinois (1-0). Today’s walkthrough will be lighter with Sunday’s 5 p.m. tip against Northern Kentucky just 43 hours after Illinois wrapped up its win against SEMO (0-1) behind double-digit scoring from a quartet of players — Malcolm Hill’s 21 leading the way.

“We’re probably not going to practice real heavy (today) in terms of contact,” Groce said. “We’ll go hard, but it will be shorter, and it may not be any contact or very little. But we still fully expect to get better and prepare mentally for our next opponent really, really well. To do that, you have to have a certain level of maturity.”

Illinois senior guard Hill also mentioned maturity. It’s something Illinois should have in spades with a roster that features two players in their sixth year and four more seniors.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us,” Hill said about being ready for Northern Kentucky. “Learn from the first game and get ready for our next opponent. It’s like a professional schedule. It should be fun for us.”

But don’t think about moving Tracy Abrams off his one-game-at-a-time approach. After consecutive season-ending injuries, the sixth-year point guard isn’t looking particularly far ahead.

“We’ve been preparing all summer, all fall,” Abrams said. “Just take it one game at a time. Don’t look too far ahead. Keep building, stay together and just communicate. I think if we do that it will allow us to keep growing and each game get better.”

Multiple games in a week’s time isn’t exactly new for the Illinois players. They play that much in high school and AAU and don’t really feel the effects.

But redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke admitted it’s different at the college level.

“Now we’re out here in college and after one day of practice our legs are just so sore,” he said, noting more time on the court in one session and playing against bigger, stronger players. “We’re being really smart with that. (Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) is doing a great job with us keeping us loose and keeping us stretched. We’ll be ready for every game."