UI men's basketball notebook: Groce likes depth

CHAMPAIGN — Don’t expect John Groce to determine a permanent lineup — or tighten his rotation — until Leron Black finishes the remaining three games of his suspension and Kipper Nichols gains eligibility next month. Both could change how Illinois basketball lines up.



For now, Groce doesn’t mind going deep on his bench. In fact, there’s a chance it could become a more permanent part of the Illini’s style.



“I do like the fact we’ve been able to play with some depth,” Groce said. “It’s helped our speed. It’s helped our intensity. It’s helped our rebounding effort. We want to continue to do that. As long as players earn that, we’d like to be a really deep team and keep playing that way. I think it allows us the potential of wearing teams down.”



Limiting turnovers is Groce’s primary area of concern now. He avoids using the term “excuses” but sees a few reasons behind the drop in ball security in the exhibition season.



It’s part pace (Illinois is pushing the tempo) and part cohesion (several new pieces, even for a veteran team).



Tracy Abrams isn’t too concerned, however. The sixth-year senior point guard is one of those “new” pieces after missing two consecutive seasons with serious injuries, but he sees the turnovers as an area Illinois can improve in.



“Obviously, it’s a new pace for us,” Abrams said. “We’re probably going to have a couple more. We’re trying to get less than 11. We’re confident in what we’ve been doing, and we know we have a bunch of guys that can take care of the ball.”



Defensive identity is priority No. 2 for Groce.



“Getting better in that area has got to be important to all of us,” Groce said. “I think the team understands that. They’re talking about it a lot. We’re constantly talking about defending with purpose, executing our system (and) executing the little details of our defense at a much higher level than we did last year.”



Redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said defense was a point of emphasis when Illinois returned to practice Tuesday after taking Sunday and Monday as off days.



“We’ve all been working really hard at it,” Finke said. “The two practices we were put in a lot of competitive stuff where we had to guard different people. It’s just really challenging us in that way to keep the ball in front and keep it out of the post.”



Groce acknowledged having a full, healthy roster has made a difference in trying to find that defensive identity. More bodies is never a bad thing.



The Illinois coaches also managed that full roster in the preseason with an eye toward keeping it healthy. Having a veteran team has its positives (giving players a day off without losing an edge) and negatives (having to consider those days off because of the toll some of the older players’ bodies have taken).



“That’s good from the standpoint of health,” Groce said. “I think it’s really helped us. How much does it help synchronization when a guy’s not practicing that day? Not great, but you have the tradeoff there.



“I do think we’re getting better. I do think we’re getting in more synchronization, and guys are getting more comfortable.”



Groce tries not to compare newly signed guard Javon Pickett to Malcolm Hill despite how easy it would be. It was actually Florida point guard Trent Frazier who drew the comparison to Hill from Groce on Thursday.



“(Frazier) has an ability to get his own shot,” Groce said. “You guys have watched Malcolm now for years. Malcolm, at times, if you get him the ball in space and have good spacing, can get balls up on the rim. That’s a gift. That’s a real gift. Not everybody can do that. Trent has the ability to do that.”



Playmaker is the first word Groce used to describe Frazier. He sees that in the Illini’s third 2017 signee — Peoria Manual guard and Illinois legacy — Da’Monte Williams, too. Just in a bigger, more physical frame.



Williams rocketed up the recruiting ranks in the summer of his sophomore year. Questions about his consistency saw him drop last summer. What can’t be questioned, Groce said, is Williams’ talent.



“It’s playing with the same motor, the same effort level (and) the same disposition, mentally, every single day,” Groce said about consistency. “We’ll continue to challenge him with that. But I’ve talked to him a lot about challenging himself to do that his last year and bring it every single day. From what we’ve seen when we’ve been over there this fall, he has much more of that disposition, I think, to be more consistent.”



Groce and the Illinois staff encouraged the team to vote in this week’s presidential election.



“I wore my ‘I voted’ sticker,” Groce said. “The staff did as well. We talked to them about the importance of that, and that was our opinion. We certainly were not pushing that on them. It was their right to choose to do that, but we mentioned that certainly Monday and Tuesday.”



And the players’ reaction to Donald Trump winning the presidential election?



“It was mixed feelings,” Finke said. “I’m not really going to go into too many details with that because it was peoples’ opinions, but it was mixed feelings.”



Groce said Finke and Hill were two players he heard discussing the election — particularly the debates — the most.



“I watched every debate,” Finke said. “Malcolm tagged along and watched them with me. It’s cool no matter what your opinion is on it just to be educated and get an idea of what’s going on in the world. I think it’s great for everyone.”

