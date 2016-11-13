Hill drops 40 to bury Northern Kentucky

Video: Richey: Hill's career game keys Illini win » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights Malcolm Hill's career-high 40 points in breaking down Illinois' 79-64 victory against Northern Kentucky.

CHAMPAIGN — The now-finished, newly-renovated State Farm Center hasn’t exactly proven itself a raucous environment. That didn’t change Sunday night.

The majority of the fans — Orange Krush excluded — sat quietly throughout most of Illinois’ game against Northern Kentucky.

They had some reasons. The Norse dominated Illinois on the boards in the first half — particularly the offensive end — and held a serious edge on the bigger Illini on points in the paint. An Illinois halftime deficit didn’t help either.

All it took for the Illini fans to ratchet up the noise — and Illinois to build a lead — on Northern Kentucky was Malcolm Hill. The senior guard caught fire from three-point range, scored 29 of his career-high 40 points in the second half and led Illinois to a 79-64 victory in front of those 10,888 fans.

“I take responsibility in the first half for us starting slow,” said Hill, who was the first Illini with a 40-point game since Brandon Paul’s 43-point effort against Ohio State in 2012. The 40-point performance was also just the seventh in program history.

“The coaches always say I’ve got to learn how to set the tone with my actions,” Hill continued. “I think I came out in the second half much more aggressive and dedicated on the defensive end. That’s how I usually get my offense going, when I get a big stop on the defensive end.”

Illinois (2-0) built off Hill’s energy. The Illini shot 51 percent in the second half — compared to 33 percent in the first — and limited Northern Kentucky to 32 percent shooting after the break after the Norse hit at a 41 percent clip in the first 20 minutes.

“It’s kind of hard not to,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said of playing off Hill. Finke had a double-double of his own with 10 points and 11 rebounds. “Our energy was down in the first half and Coach Groce challenged us — we all kind of challenged each other — at halftime to pick it up.”

Groce also left Hill in the game in the second half to play out his hot streak instead of sticking to the freer substitution pattern he has used so far.

“We’ve been subbing quite frequently ... to use depth, but I didn’t really see a dropoff in what he was doing defensively or rebounding,” Groce said.

Groce mentioned David West’s 40-point effort during his time at Xavier as the last time he’s seen a player that dialed in offensively. What stood out about Hill, Groce said, was that he took control while still playing the right way.

“As crazy as this sounds, it was a quiet 40,” Groce said. “I didn’t feel like he was forcing anything or trying to make big plays. He just kind of played and took what was there.”

Hill’s 40-point game held special meaning for the Belleville East grad. He had a promise to keep to his high school friend, Jeremiah Radford, who passed away from cancer in 2012.

That promise? A 40-point game, something he nearly pulled off with 39 last season in Illinois’ double-overtime loss at Penn State.

“That’s why I wear the No. 21 jersey,” Hill said. “The Radfords, if you’re watching this right now, this one’s for you guys.”

Going big



Malcolm Hill registered the seventh 40-point game in Illinois history. A look:



Player Points

Dave Downey 53

at Indiana on Feb. 16, 1963

Andy Kaufmann 46

vs. Wis.-Milw. on Dec. 3, 1990

Brandon Paul 43

vs. Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2012

Dave Scholz 42

vs. N’western on Feb. 24, 1968

Andy Phillip 40

vs. Chicago on March 1, 1943

Andy Kaufmann 40

vs. E. Illinois on Dec. 1, 1990

Malcolm Hill 40

vs. N. Kentucky on Nov. 13, 2016