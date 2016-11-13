LIVE! Northern Kentucky

Illinois vs. Northern Kentucky — 5 p.m., BTN Plus

John Groce has continually stressed paint touches with his team. Illinois has, unlike last season, a full post rotation — or at least the Illini will when Leron Black returns from his suspension. The Illini have the bigs. Wouldn't make sense not to use them.

Even better than paint touches, though? Paint finishes. Illinois was 19 of 22 (86 percent) on two-point field goals against SEMO. Maverick Morgan, of course, made all eight of his shots. The Illini were that effective even against a SEMO defense Groce said didn't let its lack of size deter it.

"They’re disruptive," Groce said. "It’s not like, even though you have a size advantage, they’re letting you come down and just throw it in. They work very, very hard to keep it out, so we had to be precise with our execution. I thought our guys had great recognition and awareness when they were gapping on the back side and when to skip it out to shooters.

"A lot of that gapping was taking place because of our size and our guys’ ability to seal on the interior. I thought we did some good things there, but I’d like to continue to emphasize with our guys getting the ball in the paint."

The Illini were a little less efficient from three-point range, hitting 11 of 31 three-pointers (35 percent) against the Redhawks.

"A couple of them we took late I wasn’t real fired up about, but other than that I thought they were pretty good ones," Groce said. "The 10 I saw that (Coleman-Lands) shot, I’d want him to shoot the 10 again. He has that gift. He just didn’t make them tonight. I thought with the shots he got (Friday), on a typical night he’d make five or six of them on most nights."

D.J. Williams remains the one Illini I'm curious to see how his season plays. The sophomore guard played 18 minutes off the bench Friday night against SEMO and played well — or, perhaps more importantly, he played with the same high energy throughout. Williams finished with six points and four rebounds — abusing his defender on baseline cuts to the basket for easy buckets.

"I thought he had great energy, great motor," Illinois coach John Groce said about Williams. "We have the capability to play (Williams and Malcolm Hill) together, and certainly with D.J. playing like that you want to do that more.

"I thought his motor really ran. I thought he was active on the glass. I thought he had great awareness in the zone. I thought he played unselfishly, and then, obviously, he had some good finishes for us in and around the rim."

Illinois coach John Groce said his team played better Friday night against Southeast Missouri State than it had in its exhibition wins against Washington University and Lewis. Still, Groce said, there were some areas that still needed tightening up.

The main issue continues to be turnovers. The Illini cut down on them against SEMO but still had 16. Illinois also moved to a 2-3 zone defense against the Redhawks after its man-to-man gave up too many easy looks.

But Groce stressed as many positives as negatives after the game.

"Guys didn’t tie offensive shotmaking to defensive effort, which was great to see because we missed a lot of them earlier," he said. "(Jalen Coleman-Lands), I thought his five looks (from three-point range in the first half) were clean. He’s not going to go 0 for 5 very often. We just had some shots we just didn’t make that we were very comfortable with. ... Close to half the field goals were assisted. I thought we shared the ball ands did some good things."

Welcome back to another edition of the LIVE! Report brought to you courtside from State Farm Center. If it feels like we just did this, well, that's because we did. Illinois is back in action against Northern Kentucky less than 48 hours after it opened the 2016-17 season with an 81-62 victory against Southeast Missouri State.

Best of the best plays from tonight's #Illini victory over SEMO. https://t.co/IMJ62qTECg — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 12, 2016

Up next? The Norse. New to Division I, Northern Kentucky already has a conference change under its belt, so the Norse is/are (I'm going to hate this) fitting right in.

As for Northern Kentucky's fit at the D-I level? Well, that's more of a work in progress. Last season was a second 9-21 effort in four years, altough the Norse did go 13-17 in 2015. Northern Kentucky is also 1-0 on the season. It's win? Earlham College. Had to look them up (D-III school in Indiana).

Catch up a little more on tonight's game with the game preview. And if you missed Friday's win against SEMO, I've got you covered on that front, too.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ November schedule calls for eight games in the final 20 days of the month.

The most hectic stretch started Friday night.

The Illini topped Southeast Missouri State 81-62 in front of a 10,790-strong crowd at State Farm Center. They’ll return to action Sunday. Then play again Tuesday. The Nov. 18 showdown against Detroit Mercy makes for an even four games in seven days.

“Next week looks more like an NBA schedule,” Illinois coach John Groce said.

Staying sharp the whole way through will be the Illini’s challenge. It’s something Groce broached in a discussion with his boss, asking first-year Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman about his time in the NFL.

“You read those guys don’t hit every day in between games,” Groce said. “How do you keep getting better? The challenge is — and fortunately for us we have an older team — you have to take every mental rep when you’re out or every non-contact or walkthrough rep live in your mind. That’s what the great ones do.”

To continue reading, click here.