Tate: Superman Hill does it all for Illini

Video: Illini Recap: Energy, effort better in second half » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's improved play in the second half in its win against Northern Kentucky, while Malcolm Hill (40-point game), Jaylon Tate (effort, better ball security) and Michael Finke (rebounding) touch on various subjects after the 15-point victory.

Newly named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, Illini senior Malcolm Hill managed a single basket in the first half Friday against Southeast Missouri State. He finished strong with 21 points.

Another so-so first half Sunday found him with two fielders as Illinois trailed Northern Kentucky 33-31. Then, like Superman somehow locating an old telephone booth, he took flight.

Mixing his patented mid-range fadeaways with treys (five), putbacks, free throws (nine) and breakaways, he became just the seventh Illini player to reach the magic number of 40.

Challenged in a tight game last tied at 50, Hill took over. The Belleville East product tallied six straight points to ignite a 29-14 Illini run in the last 10 minutes.

He called it “a flashback to my high school days,” and coach John Groce altered his normal rotation by using him for 36 minutes.

“We decided to keep him in because he was in such a groove,” Groce said. “Malcolm has shown unbelievable efficiency. He scored 21 points on 11 shots Friday, and 40 points on 23 shots (Sunday). I didn’t think he forced anything.”



Lingering concerns

Even as the Illini started 2-0 against smaller squads, questions remain.

On Friday, Groce used a zone extensively to shut down SEMO after the visitors rocketed ahead 25-18.

Based on Jaylon Tate’s performance, the lanky senior drew a start Sunday and played 28 minutes.

But even in pulling out Sunday’s 79-64 victory, the Illini were outrebounded 43-32 with the Norsemen out-quicking the hosts for 14 offensive boards.

Thus, while the UI’s man-to-man defense showed improvement, Sunday’s backboard work was disappointing.

Defense and rebounding go together, and it’s unclear whether the Illini can overcome weaknesses in these areas.

“They were tougher than we were in the first half,” Groce said. “And they beat us on the 50-50 balls. They set the tone. Give them credit. We were better in the second half.”



Frequent fouls slow pace

If Sunday’s work by refs Chris Beaver, Donnie Eppley and Jim Schipper is an indication, we’re in for another season of ultra-tight early-season officiating.

In fact, some calls made it appear they were being paid per foul ... far too many unnecessary whistles ... the kind that Sunday observer Ted Hillary, one of the Big Ten’s best, would have overlooked during his zebra days.

Twenty-seven fouls in the first half computed to one every 45 seconds. Couple all those first-half stoppages with 17 missed treys, 10 clanged free throws and 11 turnovers, and the announced crowd of 10,888 was grumbling during the break. The teams concluded with 52 fouls leading to 53 free throw attempts.

“There are some new rules and we’re trying to adjust to them,” said Groce, avoiding criticism of the officiating.

“We foul too much. We used our hands too much and we need to move our feet better.”



Imperfection of the game

That’s true. The Illini appear to react slowly at times. It’s also true that Sunday’s game could have proceeded at a pace preferred by both teams (and the onlookers) if half the ticky-tack fouls had been overlooked.

There you are. Two games into the season, and it’s off my chest.

Unlike tag plays in baseball, for which they have uncovered a solution via TV review, there is no such thing for moving contact in basketball. That is the imperfection of the game. We must live with it.



Loren Tate can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.