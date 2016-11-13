UI MBB grades: Hill saves group

Video: Illini Recap: Energy, effort better in second half » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's improved play in the second half in its win against Northern Kentucky, while Malcolm Hill (40-point game), Jaylon Tate (effort, better ball security) and Michael Finke (rebounding) touch on various subjects after the 15-point victory.

Player of the Game: Illinois guard Malcolm Hill

No argument for any other player from this game. The 6-foot-6 senior repeats after scoring 51 percent of the Illini’s points and pulling down 38 percent of his team’s rebounds.



Backcourt: Northern Kentucky: C-, Illinois: A+

Hill’s 40-point performance carries a lot of weight here, but the Illini also limited turnovers for the first time this season and got nine points and three assists from Jaylon Tate, who got the start in a dual point guard backcourt with Tracy Abrams.



Frontcourt: Northern Kentucky: B+, Illinois: C-

The Illini had a negative-11 rebounding margin against the Norse and gave up a rash of offensive rebounds. Michael Finke pulling down 11 boards for his own double-double saved Illinois from worse.



Bench: Northern Kentucky: C+, Illinois: D

The Illini didn’t need much from its reserves with Hill’s career game, but it would have lessened some of his load. Jalen Coleman-Lands struggled again with his shot, and Mike Thorne Jr. had more fouls than points in just 8 minutes of action.



Overall: Northern Kentucky: C, Illinois: C

The Illini checked a couple boxes against the Norse — fewer turnovers, Hill being lights out, better energy (in the second half at least) — but enough deficiencies leaves plenty to work on before returning to action Tuesday.