UI MBB notes: Groce says team was 'soft'

Video: Richey: Hill's career game keys Illini win » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights Malcolm Hill's career-high 40 points in breaking down Illinois' 79-64 victory against Northern Kentucky.

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce called his conversation with his team at halftime of Sunday night’s game against Northern Kentucky “polite.”

By the inflection of his voice when he used the word polite — coupled with Illinois’ 33-31 deficit to the Norse — Groce was likely taking some leeway with what exactly the definition of polite would be.

One thing was clear to the Illinois coach, however. Northern Kentucky brought the energy and toughness to the first half. His Illini didn’t.

“Give them credit for being ready to go,” Groce said about the Norse. “They had a one-day prep just like we did, and I thought they came out and really set the tone for the game. ... I thought we were soft. I didn’t think we played hard enough. I didn’t think our mental energy in the first half — or physical energy — was nearly good enough.

“The second half it was terrific. To do what we want to do, we better be a lot more consistent with it. I’ll give those guys credit for responding, but I don’t think we played with a level of toughness, energy, effort, willful disposition — all the things we talked about leading into the game. I thought (Northern Kentucky) had it at the start.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Groce said Illinois’ start got him thinking about redshirt sophomore Leron Black — particularly since the Illini’s energy level wasn’t what he wanted.

Black still has two games to serve of his six-game suspension and will return Nov. 21 against Winthrop.

“He’s not perfect,” Groce said of Black. “He may mess a couple things up out there every once in a while like the rest of us, but one thing I will tell you is you never have to worry about him playing with energy. ... That energy, that toughness, we’re looking forward to getting that back."

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois’ biggest concern after beating Northern Kentucky was rebounding. Despite double-digit rebounding efforts from Malcolm Hill (12) and Michael Finke (11), the Illini were outrebounded 43-32.

Freshman forward Carson Williams led the Norse — and all players — with 14 rebounds. The Owenton, Ky., native is 6-foot-5.

“That’s disappointing,” Groce said about the rebounding margin. “Obviously we had a little bit of a size advantage, although that doesn’t mean that’s going to go in your favor all the time. ... Sometimes athleticism and extra effort — especially when it comes to offensive rebounding — are as important as size.”

Groce said he saw similar rebounding issues in Friday’s win against Southeast Missouri State when the Illini held a 37-22 advantage.

“I didn’t think we blocked out very well Friday night to be honest,” Groce said. “I showed them on the film. I thought it was poor. (Sunday) I thought was about the same. Obviously, if we don’t get that shored up, that’s going to be a problem.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Sunday’s game also featured some Jaylon Tate vs. Jalen Tate action. Illinois senior guard Jaylon Tate scored nine points — just two shy of his career high — and had three assists. Northern Kentucky freshman forward Jalen Tate finished with three points and three rebounds. Illinois’ Tate even fouled Northern Kentucky’s Tate early in the first half.

✰ ✰ ✰

One area that was better for Illinois than in its previous three games — exhibitions included — was turnovers. The Illini committed just nine after topping 20 in both exhibitions and committing 16 against SEMO.

“I’m glad we did pretty good with keeping the turnovers down because the previous couple games we had high turnovers, which is not like us,” Illinois’ Jaylon Tate said. “We did a lot better with that (Sunday) knowing they’re a pressing team.”

✰ ✰ ✰

That Northern Kentucky was going to press was a significant part of the reason Tate started alongside Tracy Abrams in a dual point guard backcourt. The pair also played well together Friday and have shown the same in practice.

“They pressed 80 percent, roughly, of their possessions in their exhibition game and then in their first game on Friday night,” Groce said about Northern Kentucky. “Obviously, the more ball handling and passing you have out there the better.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Defense — particularly improving it — remained on Illinois’ mind after the win against the Norse.

“We’ve just got to guard our yard better, keep the ball in front,” redshirt sophomore forward Finke said. “It’s more mental. Just have to have a better approach with that.”

Hill called it the Illini’s biggest concern.

“That’s always been our biggest concern because we have no concerns on the offensive end,” Hill said. “I don’t think that will be a problem for us this year. Because we have so many great offensive players, we have to make sure everybody’s a good defensive player, too — one through five.

“They got it going early, and I think in the second half we stepped it up because we figured out if we don’t defend we’re not going to win a lot of games.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The first week of the early signing period came to a close with some expected news on the Illini recruiting front.

Five-star forward Kris Wilkes committed to UCLA on Sunday. The Indianapolis native had the Bruins, Illinois and Indiana in his final three.

While Illinois is still waiting to see what will happen with five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon, who remains committed but has yet to sign, the Illini still have open offers to other bigs like Mayan Kiir, Kenny Wooten and Jacob Epperson.

Kiir, who is down to a final five that includes the Illini, VCU, North Carolina State, LSU and Louisville, is scheduled to announce his commitment today.