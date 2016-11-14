Ballot breakdown: Duke, Notre Dame stay on top

Other Related Content Ballot breakdown: Duke leads preseason 2016

See how beat writer SCOTT RICHEY voted in the latest AP basketball polls:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Duke 1

2. Kentucky 2

3. Indiana 11

4. Arizona 10

5. Kansas 3

6. Oregon 4

7. Villanova 5

8. North Carolina 6

9. Xavier 7

10. Wisconsin 8

11. Virginia 9

12. Saint Mary’s 12

13. Purdue 13

14. Gonzaga 14

15. Louisville 16

16. Michigan State 15

17. Rhode Island 17

18. California 18

19. Texas 19

20. Florida State 20

21. West Virginia 21

22. Dayton 22

23. North Carolina State 23

24. Seton Hall 24

25. UCLA 25

Richey’s random thoughts

Little movement in the first poll of the regular season, and that’s to be expected. High-profile matchups are few and far between, but that is how Indiana got itself to No. 3 on our ballot. The Hoosiers handled Game No. 1 of the post-Yogi Ferrell era pretty well, beating Kansas in a wild overtime game in Hawaii behind a 26-point effort in James Blackmon’s return to the court.

Scott Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Notre Dame 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Connecticut 3

4. South Carolina 4

5. Ohio State 5

6. Louisville 6

7. Maryland 7

8. Texas 8

9. Florida State 9

10. UCLA 10

11. Stanford 11

12. Tennessee 12

13. Mississippi State 13

14. Kentucky 16

15. Oklahoma 14

16. Washington 15

17. Arizona State 17

18. Florida 18

19. Syracuse 20

20. Indiana 21

21. Oregon State 22

22. DePaul 23

23. N.C. State 24

24. Saint Louis 25

25. Miami 19

Richey’s random thoughts

The turnover at Kentucky in the last year has been staggering. Seven players left the program — five transfers, a graduate transfer and a dismissal. Coach Matt Mitchell fired one assistant and had two others resign, and his entire 2016 recruiting class de-committed. Still, the Wildcats went 25-8 last year, reached the Sweet 16 and opened this season beating a ranked Miami squad.