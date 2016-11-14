Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot breakdown: Duke, Notre Dame stay on top
Mon, 11/14/2016 - 7:01pm | Scott Richey

See how beat writer SCOTT RICHEY voted in the latest AP basketball polls:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Duke    1
2. Kentucky    2
3. Indiana    11
4. Arizona    10
5. Kansas    3
6. Oregon    4
7. Villanova    5
8. North Carolina    6
9. Xavier    7
10. Wisconsin    8
11. Virginia    9
12. Saint Mary’s    12
13. Purdue    13
14. Gonzaga    14
15. Louisville    16
16. Michigan State    15
17. Rhode Island    17
18. California    18
19. Texas    19
20. Florida State    20
21. West Virginia    21
22. Dayton    22
23. North Carolina State    23
24. Seton Hall    24
25. UCLA    25

Richey’s random thoughts
Little movement in the first poll of the regular season, and that’s to be expected. High-profile matchups are few and far between, but that is how Indiana got itself to No. 3 on our ballot. The Hoosiers handled Game No. 1 of the post-Yogi Ferrell era pretty well, beating Kansas in a wild overtime game in Hawaii behind a 26-point effort in James Blackmon’s return to the court.

 

Scott Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Notre Dame    1
2. Baylor    2
3. Connecticut    3
4. South Carolina    4
5. Ohio State    5
6. Louisville    6
7. Maryland    7
8. Texas    8
9. Florida State    9
10. UCLA    10
11. Stanford    11
12. Tennessee    12
13. Mississippi State    13
14. Kentucky    16
15. Oklahoma    14
16. Washington    15
17. Arizona State    17
18. Florida    18
19. Syracuse    20
20. Indiana    21
21. Oregon State    22
22. DePaul    23
23. N.C. State    24
24. Saint Louis    25
25. Miami    19

Richey’s random thoughts
The turnover at Kentucky in the last year has been staggering. Seven players left the program — five transfers, a graduate transfer and a dismissal. Coach Matt Mitchell fired one assistant and had two others resign, and his entire 2016 recruiting class de-committed. Still, the Wildcats went 25-8 last year, reached the Sweet 16 and opened this season beating a ranked Miami squad.

