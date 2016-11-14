Ballot breakdown: Duke, Notre Dame stay on top
See how beat writer SCOTT RICHEY voted in the latest AP basketball polls:
Richey's Men's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Duke 1
2. Kentucky 2
3. Indiana 11
4. Arizona 10
5. Kansas 3
6. Oregon 4
7. Villanova 5
8. North Carolina 6
9. Xavier 7
10. Wisconsin 8
11. Virginia 9
12. Saint Mary’s 12
13. Purdue 13
14. Gonzaga 14
15. Louisville 16
16. Michigan State 15
17. Rhode Island 17
18. California 18
19. Texas 19
20. Florida State 20
21. West Virginia 21
22. Dayton 22
23. North Carolina State 23
24. Seton Hall 24
25. UCLA 25
Richey’s random thoughts
Little movement in the first poll of the regular season, and that’s to be expected. High-profile matchups are few and far between, but that is how Indiana got itself to No. 3 on our ballot. The Hoosiers handled Game No. 1 of the post-Yogi Ferrell era pretty well, beating Kansas in a wild overtime game in Hawaii behind a 26-point effort in James Blackmon’s return to the court.
Scott Richey's Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Notre Dame 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Connecticut 3
4. South Carolina 4
5. Ohio State 5
6. Louisville 6
7. Maryland 7
8. Texas 8
9. Florida State 9
10. UCLA 10
11. Stanford 11
12. Tennessee 12
13. Mississippi State 13
14. Kentucky 16
15. Oklahoma 14
16. Washington 15
17. Arizona State 17
18. Florida 18
19. Syracuse 20
20. Indiana 21
21. Oregon State 22
22. DePaul 23
23. N.C. State 24
24. Saint Louis 25
25. Miami 19
Richey’s random thoughts
The turnover at Kentucky in the last year has been staggering. Seven players left the program — five transfers, a graduate transfer and a dismissal. Coach Matt Mitchell fired one assistant and had two others resign, and his entire 2016 recruiting class de-committed. Still, the Wildcats went 25-8 last year, reached the Sweet 16 and opened this season beating a ranked Miami squad.
