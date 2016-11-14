Hill far from satisfied after 40-point night

Video: Richey: Hill's career game keys Illini win » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights Malcolm Hill's career-high 40 points in breaking down Illinois' 79-64 victory against Northern Kentucky.

CHAMPAIGN — ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas tweeted first thing Monday morning about Malcolm Hill’s 40-point performance against Northern Kentucky the night before, calling the Illinois senior guard “one of the nation’s most versatile players.”

Ricky O’Donnell at SBNation used his Monday morning college basketball roundup to call Hill “the best player you don’t know.”

And before the 2016-17 season started, the staff at CBSSports.com predicted Illinois as an NCAA tournament team with Hill “reason Nos. 1, 2 and 3 for that” while ranking him as the 28th-best player in the country.

Hill’s reaction Monday morning to his 40-point game — just the seventh all-time in Illinois history and first since Brandon Paul dropped 43 on Ohio State in February 2012? It probably should have been 45 or 50 points against the Norse.

“I can recall missing a few bunnies,” said Hill, who was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday alongside Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. “I remember one at the end of the first half. I missed three free throws, and my mom, she made fun of me about that. She gave me a hard time about that. I recall missing a layup, too, early in the second half.”

“I always try to find ways that I can improve,” Hill added. “On the defensive end, I know I made a lot of mistakes, too. It sounds nice having 40 points, but I always try to find things or ways I can improve and get better in the game.”

One missed shot in particular stood out to Hill. He hit consecutive three-pointers, with a pair of Jaylon Tate free throws in between, to give Illinois 56-50 and 61-50 leads against the Norse. Attempt No. 3 from deep — the heat check — rimmed out.

“I wanted that one a lot, especially because it was one of those new moves I’ve been practicing over the summer — a hard dribble jab,” Hill said. “I thought it was good, too, but that’s not going to be the only time you guys see me try that shot again.”

Seeing another 40-point performance again from Hill probably has lower odds considering how infrequently it’s been accomplished in Illinois history. But Andy Kaufmann did it back-to-back in December 1990 against Eastern Illinois and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Those were the last two 40-point games for the Illini before Paul hung his 43 on the Buckeyes. Then Hill against Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Tracy Abrams, of course, in his long tenure with the Illini, saw them both.

“I remember that last one in the corner against Aaron Craft,” Abrams said of Paul’s last made field goal in that game, giving Illinois a 74-70 lead en route to its 79-74 upset of No. 5 Ohio State. “Yeah, I’ve got a nice memory of that. Lucky me. I’ve been around some great players. Just to see somebody go out there and have a good night like that, a good job, and it just shows that hard work pays off.”

Following Friday night’s win against Southeast Missouri State — another game Hill in which started slow before finishing with 21 points on 11 shots — Abrams said he was fine with whatever Hill did as long as he was aggressive.

“I did make that statement, and then next game he comes and gets 40,” Abrams said knowingly. “That’s his role, he understands his role and he did a great job (Sunday) night.”

“A great job” that has helped spread Hill’s name more nationally, but he still stops short of saying he has national recognition for what he’s accomplishing on the basketball court.

“It’s nice that people keep saying it, but I want it to get to the point where people don’t say I’m an underrated player, just that I’m known as a good player,” Hill said. “Like I always say, my personal accolades will only go as far as the team goes. That’s why winning is my No. 1 priority.”

Big guns

Malcolm Hill joined an exclusive list with his 40-point game against Northern Kentucky on Sunday. Here’s the other Illini who have hit 40 in a single game:

Player Points Date Opponent

Dave Downey 53 2/16/63 at Indiana

Andy Kaufmann 46 12/3/90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Brandon Paul 43 1/10/12 vs. Ohio State

Dave Scholz 42 2/24/68 vs. Northwestern

Andy Kaufmann 40 12/1/90 vs. Eastern Illinois

Andy Phillip 40 3/1/43 vs. Chicago

Malcolm Hill 40 11/13/16 vs. Northern Kentucky