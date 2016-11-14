Leonard persevering through difficult year

By ANNE M. PETERSON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard has found himself after the hardest year of his life.

It started at the beginning of last season, when the former Illini standout gambled by turning down Portland’s $40 million contract extension offer. Then he dislocated his shoulder twice, finally succumbing to surgery and watching as his team went to the playoffs.

Now, he views the adversity as a victory of sorts — because it brought him to the place he’s at today.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason,” he said. “And I’m flat-out excited for what the future holds.”

Portland’s 7-footer is averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in nine games this season for the Trail Blazers before they host the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. today.

The Blazers are looking to build off of last season’s success, when they surpassed expectations by going 44-38 with a second-round playoff appearance. So far, so good as Portland sits at 7-4 and entered Monday tied for first place in the Western Conference’s Northwest Division with the Utah Jazz.

Leonard, who turned down that initial extension offer last October, embarked on last season hopeful he’d make a statement in his fourth NBA season. He had already turned heads with his three-point shooting ability, a rarity for a big man.

He would go on to play in 61 games, including 10 starts, with a career-high 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. He also had 86 three-pointers.

But he dislocated his shoulder in November during a game against the San Antonio Spurs and missed seven games. He dislocated it again during a practice in March, and about a week later it was determined he’d need surgery for a torn labrum.

Leonard knew all along something was wrong and it just added to his anxiety. For the first time in his life he feared failure, he said.

“It was the hardest year of life,” Leonard said. “Not even close. I lied to my entire family the whole year. I told them I was OK. I wasn’t. I come from nothing and I turned down $40 million.”

The Robinson native’s outlook started to shift this summer after he signed a four-year, $41 million deal with the Blazers.

Leonard said he keeps two journals each day — one to record all that he is thankful for, and another to keep him focused on his life goals. He said his faith has also grown.

He’s not self-conscious about revealing his foibles or the transformation.

“I think a lot of times listening to other players speak, listening to myself speak in the past, it feels like a lot of times it’s scripted answers, kind of giving you guys what you want to hear,” Leonard said. “Certainly, sometimes that’s just the way it is. But I like to be a little more open, be honest with things. That’s just the way I am, I guess.”

Leonard is already looking to do different things in the post this season and be “more of a threat outside of spacing the floor.” He’s good with whatever role falls his way, too.

“My goals and my thoughts ... is to do to whatever I can to help the team,” he said. “I’m in a really good place in my life right now, on and off the court. I’m very confident, my mind is clear. I’m excited for this year.”