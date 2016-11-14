UI MBB preview: vs. McKendree

Video: Illini Preview: 'We've got to be the tougher team to start' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke and sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams touch on where the team is after two games and what will be necessary Tuesday against McKendree.

Illinois vs. McKendree, 7 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (2-0)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 5.5

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 9.0

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 30.5

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 11.0

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 12.0



Off the bench

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 2.0

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 7.0

G D.J. Williams So. 6-7 3.0

FYI: Hill’s 40-point effort Sunday against Northern Kentucky ranks him first in the country for scoring in a single game this year. Former Washington standout and Valparaiso senior Alec Peters is second after scoring 36 against Trinity Christian on Saturday.



McKendree (1-0)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Kyle Yates Sr. 6-2 0.0

G Nate Michael R-So. 6-3 10.0

G/F Michael Jackson Sr. 6-5 16.0

F Darin Winkelman Sr. 6-6 5.0

C Nolan Gerling R-Fr. 6-9 14.0



Off the bench

G/F Justin Blanks Jr. 6-4 27.0

G/F Rob Hudson Jr. 6-6 10.0

G Gianni Otto Jr. 6-1 6.0

FYI: Bearcats coach Harry Statham is in his 51st season, and his 1,102 career wins are the most in college basketball history at the four-year level for either men’s or women’s programs.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,500), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: First meeting.

FYI: The Illini played the Bearcats in exhibition in the 2013-14 season.



Scott Richey’s storylines

A blast from the past

Tracy Abrams will probably find himself in the position of having played against a team previously but not knowing much about the current iteration again sometime this year. That’s what happens when you miss two straight seasons with injuries. So, Abrams might have played against McKendree in November 2013 and scored a game-high 16 points, but that doesn’t exactly give him a leg up. “I kind of remember that a little bit, but probably a totally different team and different players,” Abrams said. “We’ll be ready.” Abrams’ teammates didn’t know much either Monday afternoon before practice, where they’d learn more. “All I know is Nate Michael, so I’m looking forward to playing against him,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. Michael, the son of former Illini Tom Michael, starred at St. Joseph-Ogden. “That will be cool,” Finke continued. “Honestly, I don’t think we’ve played against each other since middle school days.”



Shooting slump continues for JCL

Sunday’s game against Northern Kentucky was another off night for Jalen Coleman-Lands. The Illini sophomore guard went 1 of 5 from three-point range against the Norse, making him 4 of 15 (26.7 percent) on the season. Illinois coach John Groce isn’t worried. “He’ll figure that out,” Groce said. “I’ve got no problem with his looks. Every time he shoots it I think it’s going in. It just didn’t go in (Sunday). He’ll make them.” Malcolm Hill isn’t worried either. “It’s just a drought to the start the season, and to be honest I don’t think it’s much of a drought. I’ll tell him to keep shooting no matter how many times he misses. That’s how much confidence I have in him.”

Starting slow

Illinois has played just four games — two exhibitions, two that count — this season. Still, slow starts have been something of a trend and certainly the case Sunday against Northern Kentucky. Finke said the Illini need to take a more aggressive tact at the beginning of games. “We’ve got to be the tougher team to start,” Finke said. “I think we’re going out and relaxing a little bit too much thinking, ‘Alright, we’ll get it later.’ I think the thing we have to do is say, ‘Alright, we’re going to jump on them now and we’re going to build off this lead.’"



Prediction: Illinois 84, McKendree 65

Hill won’t score 40 points every game. Probably. So the Illini are going to have to figure out how to beat teams when their leading scorer and best offensive weapon likely contributes half his career best. Illinois has players to shoulder some of that scoring load. The concern, though, is on the defensive end. The Illini’s absolute need for their own points will go down when they stop making it easy for opposing teams to score — a point of concern, at least, in the early stages of the season. (N-G prediction record: 2-0)