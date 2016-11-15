Illini pour in baskets, rout McKendree

Audio: PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show McKendree 11-15-16 » more Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman give you highlights and stats as they take your calls after an Illini men's basketball victory over McKendree.

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce spent several of the last five days reaffirming his faith in Jalen Coleman-Lands’ jump shot. He liked the shots his sophomore guard was taking. Would want him to take them every game.

Malcolm Hill got in on the support, too, pointing to Coleman-Lands’ track record as a shooter. The Indianapolis native shot 42 percent from deep last season and set the Illini record for most three-pointers made by a freshman. This season’s 4-of-15 start through two games was an aberration.

Coleman-Lands proved that confidence was well-placed Tuesday night against McKendree. The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter made five three-pointers in the first half and six for the game while helping Illinois to a 112-65 victory in front of a State Farm Center crowd of 10,135.

“It feels good, especially with the last two games and me being in somewhat of a slump,” Coleman-Lands said. “My teammates just trusted me.”

But no one maybe more than Groce.

“He had a brace on his hand there for a while, and he tried to figure that out — how to shoot with just his fingertips,” Groce said. Coleman-Lands has since been able to lose the brace, which was necessary for his right hand after he broke it during the offseason.

“It’s like riding a bike for him,” Groce added. “He was going to figure it out. He had some days like that, quite honestly, in practice, so it was a matter of time.”

Coleman-Lands’ resurgence from deep was just the tip of the three-point iceberg for Illinois (3-0).

Tracy Abrams was 4 of 4 for most of his 14 points, and Aaron Jordan hit three of his five attempts, including the one that tied Illinois’ State Farm Center record and the one that broke it and tied the overall program record of 16.

“What matters to me is that they’re good ones,” Groce said. “We want to take good ones, and I thought for the most part we took good ones and had the right guys shooting them. It’s good to see the ball going in the hole. That will give them some confidence.”

More important than that, though, for Groce and the Illini was the way they played at the beginning of the game. Groce called his team’s slow starts through its first four games, exhibitions included, a small sample size, but slow starts plagued the Illini.

Not so against McKendree. Illinois never trailed in the 47-point victory, turning a 23-point halftime lead into a rout.

“We got their attention (Monday) in a big way,” Groce said. “I did not think we played, after watching the film on Sunday, particularly hard (against Northern Kentucky) for the duration of the 40 minutes, to say the least. I thought it was maybe half the game.

“I didn’t think the vibe of our team was right on Sunday. I didn’t like it. I challenged them (Monday) a little bit — a lot of bit — and they responded.”

Illinois forward Michael Finke said the players discussed not falling into the pattern of slow starts before Tuesday night’s game.

“We wanted to jump out early,” said Finke, who was one of six Illini in double figures with 17 points. “That was a big emphasis that us players talked about. We didn’t want to give them a shot, I guess you could say. We just wanted to go out there and be the tougher team and set the rules, and I think we did that.”

McKendree coach Harry Statham was hoping for the opposite.

“We hoped it would be a slower start and (Illinois would) not get comfortable and get in a sweet spot,” the Bearcats’ longtime coach said. “They had some good looks and cashed in and got relaxed. When they got going, it was hard to stop.”