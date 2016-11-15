LIVE! McKendree

Illinois 36, McKendree 14, 6:26 left in 1st half

Seven different Illini have scored so far against the Bearcats. Malcolm Hill is not one of them. As cool (and easy game story) as it would have been if Hill copied former Illini Andy Kaufmann and strung two 40-point games together, it doesn't look like he'll have to tonight. He basically had to go off for 40 on Sunday against Northern Kentucky considering it was a 50-50 tie game with 10 minutes to play. It was career night for the Illini senior or maybe a truly bad loss.

Jalen Coleman-Lands leads Illinois with a dozen points. He's hit another three-pointer since the last update (now up to four), and the Illini are connecting at a 70 percent clip from deep. So 86 percent didn't hold, but 70 percent is still pretty good, right?

Illinois 24, McKendree 10, 12:03 left in 1st half

Remember when Jalen Coleman-Lands was way more miss than hit from three-point range in Illinois' first two games of the season? Yeah, that's apparently not the case anymore. The sophomore guard hit three in a row. Then Tracy Abrams made it four straight for the Illini, which prompted a McKendree timeout. Illinois is currently shooting 86 percent from three-point range. Something tells me that won't hold, but it's as good as the Illini have looked from deep so far this season. By a long shot.

McKendree guard Nate Michael is also back on the court. He hit a super deep three-pointer of his own and then got hit the nose on the defensive end and bled all over the court. But he's back and doesn't have any protective gear on his nose.

Bearcats starters: Nate Michael (SJ-O standout, son of former Illini Tom Michael), Michael Jackson, Kyle Yates, Darin Winkelman and Nolan Gerling.

Illini starters: Jaylon Tate, Tracy Abrams, Malcolm Hill, Michael Finke (Centennial, son of former Illini Jeff Finke) and Maverick Morgan.

Your officials: Bill Elk, Courtney Green and Matt Morales

A little fun perspective from former Illini Stephen Bardo, who's doing the game for BTN tonight ...

It's official! I'm old. I played with Mike Finke and Nate Michael's fathers at Illinois. Illini… https://t.co/AEb69csdxw — Stephen Bardo (@stephenbardo) November 16, 2016

Malcolm Hill discussed the perils of letting a team like Northern Kentucky hang around and gain confidence early on Monday afternoon. Doing so could be a recipe for disaster. The same applies to tonight's game against the Division II Bearcats.

"We learned that we have to play the whole game like we did int he second half," Hill said. "Letting a team hang in — especially a team like that where they have guys try to prove against teams like us that they deserve to be in a high D-I level — giving them confidence, that’s when they’re most dangerous. The position they’re in when they play teams like us, they’re really hungry to beat us and prove a point."

Illinois coach John Groce didn't feel much differently about his team's win against Northern Kentucky after watching the game film. There was no change in what he thought about the Illini's effort or toughness in the first half against the Norse. Getting a more consistent effort, he said, is something he wants to see tonight against McKendree.

"Watching them a little bit here this morning, they have a really, really talented junior college transfer, Justin Blanks, who had 27 in their win against Robert Morris and also played very, very well in the SIUE game," Groce said. The Bearcats beat Division I SIUE in an exhibition game. "They’ve got four or five guys who are really capable of scoring and give a nice mixture of skill level with athleticism.

"We’ve got to be a lot more consistent than we were (Sunday) night. I want to make sure we certainly get off to a better start from a mindset perspective when it comes to 50-50 balls, rebounding — some of the dirty things good teams do on a consistent basis. I felt like we only did that for 20 minutes (Sunday) night."

John Groce called his team's November start an NBA schedule. And the players love it. Hopefully you're just as excited about a third LIVE! Report in five days because you're getting one. Scott Richey (that's me) is courtside at State Farm Center — again — ready for a few more hours of Illini hoops. It all tips off in just more than an hour when Illinois and Division II McKendree tip off.

As always, the first pregame post of the LIVE! Report is your one-stop shop to get caught up on everything Illinois basketball that's graced the pages of The News-Gazette or found a home right here at IlliniHQ.com. The big news of the weekend/past couple days, of course, was Malcolm Hill's 40-point game on Sunday night.

