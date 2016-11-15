UI MBB grades vs. McKendree: Coleman-Lands delivers
Player of the Game: Jalen Coleman-Lands
Considering he had made just four three-pointers in two previous games, having five at halftime en route to a 6-of-10 shooting night and 18-point performance was a pretty significant turn of events for the Illini sophomore.
Backcourt: Illini A+, McKendree B
Beyond Coleman-Lands’ resurgence (and perfect shooting from Tracy Abrams), the Illini point guards combined for 23 points, 20 assists and three turnovers. Nate Michael, meanwhile, basically put McKendree on his back.
Frontcourt: Illini A-, McKendree C-
Checkmarks for the Illini in the relevant categories — a double-digit rebounding advantage, a serious edge on points in the paint, a double-double for Mike Thorne Jr. All of that probably should have happened.
Bench: Illini A, McKendree D
Granted, some of McKendree’s starters didn’t do much, either, but bench production was pretty slim. Coleman-Lands and Te’Jon Lucas playing reserve roles certainly ratcheted up the Illini’s bench production.
Overall: Illini A, McKendree C
Best overall performance of the season yields the best postgame grade. Nothing too complicated about that. The challenge for the Illini now moves to repeating the level of play they showed against McKendree against somebody else.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.