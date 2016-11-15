UI MBB grades vs. McKendree: Coleman-Lands delivers

Player of the Game: Jalen Coleman-Lands

Considering he had made just four three-pointers in two previous games, having five at halftime en route to a 6-of-10 shooting night and 18-point performance was a pretty significant turn of events for the Illini sophomore.

Backcourt: Illini A+, McKendree B

Beyond Coleman-Lands’ resurgence (and perfect shooting from Tracy Abrams), the Illini point guards combined for 23 points, 20 assists and three turnovers. Nate Michael, meanwhile, basically put McKendree on his back.

Frontcourt: Illini A-, McKendree C-

Checkmarks for the Illini in the relevant categories — a double-digit rebounding advantage, a serious edge on points in the paint, a double-double for Mike Thorne Jr. All of that probably should have happened.

Bench: Illini A, McKendree D

Granted, some of McKendree’s starters didn’t do much, either, but bench production was pretty slim. Coleman-Lands and Te’Jon Lucas playing reserve roles certainly ratcheted up the Illini’s bench production.

Overall: Illini A, McKendree C

Best overall performance of the season yields the best postgame grade. Nothing too complicated about that. The challenge for the Illini now moves to repeating the level of play they showed against McKendree against somebody else.

