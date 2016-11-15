UI MBB notes: Lucas has Groce's confidence

Audio: PODCAST: Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show McKendree 11-15-16 » more Scott Beatty and Tim Ditman give you highlights and stats as they take your calls after an Illini men's basketball victory over McKendree.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ game Tuesday night against Division II McKendree was a calculated move.

When a potential postseason résumé will be affected by RPI and strength of schedule — among other variables — playing an early nonconference game that won’t count in either calculation can be an attractive option.

The other? Playing a low-major Division I team that could — and most likely would — have its RPI in the 300-plus range and be a net-loss in RPI even with a win.

Illinois had two of those games last season, against Chicago State and Illinois-Chicago. The Flames finished ranked 346th of 351 Division I programs in the RPI rankings. Chicago State was 348th. Both, of course, nearly pulled major upsets.

“We’ve done it a few times in my coaching career — both as an assistant and as a head coach,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Obviously, a lot of it comes down to — you can do the math and all that — but RPI and different things you’re looking at, how games affect that. I think if you’ll look and see non-D-Is don’t count. Obviously, we put a lot of thought into the schedule.”

Illinois’ last regular-season game against a non-Division I opponent came in the 2012-13 season against Division II Chaminade in the Maui Invitational, which the Silverswords host. The last time the Illini played a non-Division I team at home was Metro State in the 1989-90 season.

✰ ✰ ✰

Te’Jon Lucas didn’t play long enough in Illinois’ season opener against Southeast Missouri State to get any more than a “0+” in the official box score. The freshman point guard came off the bench for three minutes of action against Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

The 6-foot Milwaukee native got his first real run against McKendree, playing 16 minutes, and produced. Lucas finished with nine points and six assists. He committed a pair of late turnovers.

“I didn’t really focus on the games I didn’t play,” Lucas said. “I was just ready for when my number was called. I thought the ball movement was great (Tuesday).”

Still, Lucas remains behind Tracy Abrams and Jaylon Tate in the point-guard rotation. They both started against the Bearcats.

“It’s not a reflection, necessarily, that he’s not playing well,” Groce said. “The other two guys are playing well and obviously have a little bit of an advantage on him. The fact that they had not only four to six years experience, but, at this juncture, they also had a summer and a fall and (Lucas) wasn’t able to go until Oct. 3. He’s playing catchup a little bit.”

Even with Lucas third on the depth chart, Groce said he’s seen improvement from his youngest point guard.

“Te’Jon’s one of those guys who cares a whole lot,” Groce said. “He’s picking it up pretty fast, but in all fairness to him he’s only been going since Oct. 3. His learning curve has been a little bit steeper, but we all recognize that when he gets it he’ll really get it because we’re very confident in his abilities and really believe in his talent and what he can do at the position.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Former St. Joseph-Ogden standout Nate Michael led McKendree with 25 points and three assists.

“You can almost say it was like a dream come true,” said Michael, the son of former Illini and current Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael. “Growing up just down the road from here, my family had season tickets when my dad worked here. I looked up to all those guys. I just wish as a team, like Coach said, we performed a little bit better, but we definitely enjoyed ourselves, and this game will help us in the future.”

Michael made four three-pointers and did most of his scoring after taking a blow to the face in the first half that led to an exit to the locker room to deal with a bloody nose.

“I hope his nose isn’t broken,” Groce said. “He’s a tough kid, obviously, because I don’t think he really cared if it was broken. I like tough guys. And someone needs to send our guys an APB and let them know he’s left-handed because we continued to let him drive left.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Michael Finke’s hair has become a serious topic of conversation — particularly on social media. The redshirt sophomore forward boasts long — and getting longer — locks and sometimes plays with a thin headband, but always a man bun up top.

“Just letting it go until I get tired of it,” Finke said. “Once I’m tired of it, I can cut it. It’s kind of work in progress right now, but we’ll see what happens.”

There’s a fair chance Finke’s hair still will be in the spotlight as the season progresses, especially after his discussion with former Illini and current Portland Trail Blazers big man Meyers Leonard this fall. Leonard is sporting the same look.

“I think he’s copying me with that,” Finke said. “I think that’s what it is. He told me when he visited over the fall he was going to grow it to his shoulders, and I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds pretty good.’ I’ll see what it looks like then. We’ll see which one looks better.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr. has yet to match the level of play he showed last season against UAB and Iowa State — a stated goal in his return from injury. He had 10 points and 10 rebounds against McKendree, but he was just 4 of 12 from the field and has struggled to find an offensive rhythm.

“Is he totally back to where he was? No,” Groce said. “He’s getting closer. The knee feels really good. I think his conditioning is continuing to improve. His timing is getting better.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois made sure, again, it won’t hurt for bodies in practice this season, officially adding Samson Oladimeji to the roster as a walk-on after a successful tryout.

The 6-foot-4 freshman guard was on the bench, but not in uniform, for Sunday’s win against Northern Kentucky. He dressed in Tuesday’s win against McKendree. He subbed in late in the second half and pulled down a pair of rebounds.

Oladimeji helped Fremd win an IHSA Class 4A regional title last season. The Vikings ultimately lost in the sectional semifinals but posted a 22-7 record.

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois lost out on 2017 recruit Mayan Kiir on Monday when the Victory Rock Prep (Fla.) power forward committed to VCU. The clock also is winding down on landing five-star recruit Jeremiah Tilmon in the early-signing period, which expires today.

If the 6-10 center out of East St. Louis, who committed to Illinois in July, doesn’t sign by today, the earliest he can sign is April 12, 2017, in the regular signing period.

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois signee Trent Frazier opened his senior season at Wellington (Fla.) High School on Tuesday night in a big way. The 6-2 lefty point guard scored 43 points for the Wolverines — including 21 in the fourth quarter — and his tip-in of a missed free throw as time expired was the winner in the 64-62 victory against Atlantic.