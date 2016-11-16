Most painful recent Illini basketball recruiting misses

Other Related Content Tilmon set for 1 p.m. Thursday announcement

Ever since the Illini’s run to the Final Four in 2005, it’s been one recruiting heartbreak after another. With Jeremiah Tilmon’s arrival in flux, a look at some recent misses that have — and, in Tilmon's case, could — hurt most:

Jeremiah Tilmon

The Class of 2017 prospect may have signed with Illinois. But until there’s a guarantee, Illini fans will fear the worst. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound post presence would start right away next season for the Illini if he has indeed signed with coach John Groce.

Quentin Snider

The point guard from Louisville was committed to the Illini for about two months in the fall of 2013. Then, he didn’t sign his letter of intent before flipping back to his hometown Cardinals. In his junior season now under Rick Pitino, he is averaging 8 points and 3.5 assists while boasting 35 career starts.

Cliff Alexander

The Chicago Curie big man was thought to be the next big thing in Champaign before he pulled his now-infamous hat flip, picking Kansas in November 2013. He only lasted one subpar season with the Jayhawks, went undrafted in 2015, played in eight games last season with the Trail Blazers and is currently out of the league.

Eric Gordon

Bruce Weber probably still has nightmares about this one. The Indianapolis native chose the Illini, only to spurn them at the last minute in the fall of 2006, opting instead for his home-state Hoosiers. He averaged 20.9 points in his one season at Indiana and has averaged double figures in each of his nine NBA seasons.

Derrick Rose

The Chicago Simeon product made a late visit to Illinois in the fall of 2006 before he ultimately settled on Memphis. His one season under John Calipari produced an NCAA runner-up finish in 2008 — later vacated — before the 2007 N-G All-State Player of the Year became the NBA’s 2008 No. 1 pick and the league’s MVP in 2011.