Tate: Home nonconference tilts draw little excitement

A multi-decade contributor who never, ever misses an Illini home basketball game left at halftime Sunday. And he grumbled while seating himself for the McKendree romp Tuesday.

His attitude reflected a concern that, as an avid follower of the sport, he’d miss most of a crack ESPN-TV doubleheader: Kentucky-Michigan State and Duke-Kansas.

A lot of other diehards, including Orange Krushers, had similar misgivings. Far fewer than half the State Farm Center’s announced crowd of 10,135 used their tickets — when did UI attendance sink below 5,000? — and many of those attendees departed long before Illinois reached 112 points.

Watching the second-half exits, those boots were made for walking.

This is not a complaint about the UI’s overall pre-conference schedule. The Illini will soon have their hands full with the likes of West Virginia, VCU and BYU. Meaningful games!

But, with one exception, all the attractions are on the road ... creating the question: How dedicated must you be to purchase season tickets when roughly half the 17 UI home games have marginal interest?

It’s the old joke. Place two tickets on the hood of your car and, when you return, there’ll be four.

No excitement

For those families who care about discretionary expenditures on entertainment, nine “exhibition games” are too many. Not enough bang for the buck.

Washington University and Lewis were formal exhibitions, and it’s just another short step up for Southeast Missouri State, Northern Kentucky, McKendree, Detroit Mercy, Winthrop, IUPUI and Central Michigan.

(By the way — and you may never have seen this — McKendree officially listed Illinois as an exhibition, even though the game had W-L implications for Illinois; don’t ask).

To be sure, some of these invaders may test the Illini in the manner that Northern Kentucky did — tied 50-50 before Malcolm Hill ran wild — but the only home game that UI fans truly want to see is North Carolina State on Nov. 29. And this game was forced on the UI because, thankfully, this is the UI’s semi-annual turn to host in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Credit the commissioners for creating this two-conference rivalry. Otherwise, the home fans would be engaged in two months of thumb-fiddling.



Around the league

Illinois isn’t alone in this type of scheduling. While you may be lauding Tom Izzo for traveling to face Arizona and Kentucky (both losses), the Michigan State home slate shows Mississippi Valley State, Florida Gulf Coast, Oral Roberts, Youngstown State, Tennessee Tech, Northeastern and Oakland. Yikes!

You can treat the faithful that way when you’ve been to seven Final Fours and won seven Big Ten championships.

But look at Indiana. Same thing. Except for the mandatory ACC Challenge date with North Carolina, the Hoosiers host Lowell, Fort Wayne, Mississippi Valley State, SIU-Edwardsville, SEMO, Houston Baptist, Delaware State and Austin Peay.

Why don’t they just hand out 20 lashings, and let them get back on the bus? It would be quicker and far more entertaining for the non-squeamish.

And before you congratulate Purdue on tackling NCAA champion Villanova, the other Boilermaker home foes are McNeese State, Georgia State, NJIT, Morehead State, Cleveland State, Western Illinois and Norfolk State.

Except for the ACC Challenge, none of Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana plays a major nonconference opponent at home, and Purdue plays just one. Michigan scheduled one major home clash with Texas, other than the ACC date with Virginia Tech. Northwestern hosts Wake Forest (ACC) and neighboring DePaul, and the rest won’t draw flies.

Ohio State will welcome Providence and UConn in an otherwise nondescript home schedule, and will ease into the Big Ten opener at Illinois on Jan. 1 with pre-Christmas home dates against Youngstown State and UNC-Asheville.



Easy home wins

Why do these coaches do this? Why don’t the athletic directors put someone else in charge of scheduling, someone who cares more about the paying customers that the win-loss record?

This isn’t a suggestion that Illinois’ amateurs take on Kentucky’s semi-pros, but why not give up some meaningless home dates to play home-road with Butler and/or Marquette and/or Saint Louis (oh, yeah, I get it; this isn’t a good time to play the Billikens) and/or Dayton and/or Wichita State? Even though Bradley and SIU are down, wouldn’t they create more buzz than SEMO and McKendree?

Didn’t the series with Gonzaga make great sense? Shouldn’t the UI forever badger Notre Dame for a resumption of that old series?

The solution: There isn’t one. Power 5 and Big East foes don’t want to come here, any more than Illinois wants to go there. The only answer for season ticketholders is to grit their teeth through November-December, waiting for nine Big Ten games and hoping against hope that their favorites qualify for a postseason berth somewhere within driving distance.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.