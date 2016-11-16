Tilmon set for 1 p.m. Thursday announcement

CHAMPAIGN — Anything even hinting at what 2017 five-star prospect Jeremiah Tilmon might do in the waning hours of the early signing period is enough to send social media into a frenzy. A tweet from KSDK sportscaster Frank Cusumano at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon saying Tilmon would "make his intentions known" at 1 p.m. Thursday at East St. Louis Senior High School did just that.

The early signing period expires at Wednesday's conclusion. Multiple reports indicate Tilmon has signed his National Letter of Intent and plans to announce what school he signed with Thursday.

If it's still Illinois, Tilmon will join an official 2017 class that includes Belleville East guard Javon Pickett, Peoria Manual guard Da'Monte Williams and Wellington (Fla.) guard Trent Frazier. The Illini have a glaring hole at center looking ahead at 2017-18. The 6-foot-10 Tilmon would fill it.

Illinois coach John Groce also rescheduled his press conference originally scheduled for noon Thursday. It will now be held at 2:40 p.m. Team spokesman Derrick Burson told The News-Gazette at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday the Thursday press conference likely would not go as scheduled because of the Illinois women's basketball game against Memphis also set for a noon Thursday tip-off.

Attempts by The News-Gazette to reach Tilmon were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.