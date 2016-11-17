Five-star ratings for other Illini

With Jeremiah Tilmon on board — yes, long-scorned fans, he signed a letter of intent — a look at how five other highly touted recruits in the last 30 years fared during their Illini career:

Jereme Richmond



The 2010 Mr. Basketball winner and last Illini to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Waukegan native only lasted one season in Champaign, averaging 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds before declaring for the NBA draft, in which he wasn’t selected.

Dee Brown



The 2002 Mr. Basketball winner, N-G All-State Player of the Year and McDonald’s All-American from Proviso East became the face of the program during his four seasons with the Illini, scoring 1,812 points — good for third in program history — and leading Illinois to the 2005 NCAA title game.

Frank Williams



The 1998 Mr. Basketball winner from Peoria Manual and McDonald’s All-American had future pro written on him before he set foot in Champaign. Scored 1,440 points and dished out 400 assists in three seasons before becoming a first-round pick in 2002.

Marcus Liberty



The 1987 Mr. Basketball winner, McDonald’s All-American and Parade Player of the Year from Chicago King, who won a Class AA state title in Champaign in 1986 with Liberty leading the way, averaged 12.6 points during two seasons and was part of the Flyin’ Illini that reached the 1989 Final Four.

Nick Anderson



The 1986 Mr. Basketball winner and McDonald’s All-American from Chicago Simeon, who started the legacy of wearing No. 25 at Illinois to honor the memory of late Simeon standout Ben Wilson, scored 1,172 points in two seasons before becoming the Orlando Magic’s first draft pick in 1989.