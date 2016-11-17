LIVE! Tilmon signs with Illinois

1:30 p.m.

Jeremiah Tilmon is officially an Illini.

The East St. Louis big man signed with Illinois on Wednesday and announced his intentions on Thursday afternoon during a press conference at his high school.

Tilmon is the first five-star recruit John Groce has landed since Groce arrived at Illinois in 2012 and his signing gives Illinois the best class in the Big Ten according to every recruiting service.

12:58 p.m.

Plenty of suspense for a week. Now zero. Jeremiah Tilmon is just a few minutes away from announcing that he signed with Illinois.

12:41 p.m.

Jeremiah Tilmon is still about 20 minutes away from annonucing. All but a foregone conclusion at this point. A slideshow is running in the library. Lots of pictures of Tilmon in East St. Louis gear and several in Illini gear that started it off.

12:32 p.m.

Jeremiah Tilmon walked into the East St. Louis library briefly. He was wearing what looked like an Illinois polo. One of his famly members was wearing an Illini jacket. Does that give it away?

12:20 p.m.

Beat writer Scott Richey is all set up at East St. Louis Senior High School. Jeremiah Tilmon is less than an hour from announcing his college intentions. Pennants representing various universities dot the hallway walls at East St. Louis. An Illinois pennant sits right above the doors to the library entrance — where Tilmon will do his announcement. Another is on a library wall near where Tilmon will and his family will sit. A sign?

11:10 a.m.

If Jeremiah Tilmon has signed with Illinois and announces his intentions this afternoon during an event at East St. Louis High School, he'll only become the third player to do so and first this century.

Bill Altenberger played for the Illini from 1955 to 1957, and fellow East St. Louis alum Walt Kersilus did in 1945 and again from 1948 to 1950.

East St. Louis isn't shy, though, on talent, especially in the recent past. Current East St. Louis coach Phillip Gilbert played college basketball at Bradley, with other recent alums like Tommie Liddell (St. Louis) and Darius Miles.

Miles, of course, went straight to the NBA and was the third overall pick in the 2000 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

East St. Louis, of course, has also produced former greats like LaPhonso Ellis (Notre Dame) and Cuonzo Martin (Purdue), but that duo played at East St. Louis Lincoln, which closed in 1998 and merged wtih East St. Louis High School.

9:30 a.m.

Looks like all the drama, speculation and intrigue will end today concerning the recruitment of Jeremiah Tilmon.

The five-star center from East St. Louis reportedly signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, the last day of the early signing period, and is slated to announce where he has signed this afternoon at his high school.

If Tilmon has signed with Illinois, then Illinois has landed arguably its most prized recruit since Dee Brown.

Beat writer Scott Richey is en route to East St. Louis, and here's some of what he has written about in the past four months since Tilmon committed to Illinois on July 11, the same day former Illini great Kendall Gill hosted his annual golf outing in Savoy.

— Tilmon recruiting profile

— Tilmon commits to Illinois

— Tilmon suffers shoulder injury

Richey was also on WDWS 1400-AM's "Penny for Your Thoughts," this morning with Jim Turpin discussing Tilmon and what this would mean for the Illini.

John Groce and Josh Whitman shared a hug that July day once they found out the news of Groce landing his first five-star talent since arriving at Illinois in 2012.

Tilmon took his official visit to Illinois the second weekend in September, along with Javon Pickett and Da'Monte Williams, two Illinois recruits who signed with the program last Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Point guard Trent Frazier from Florida also signed last week, but Tilmon mysteriously did not, setting off panic among Illinois fans who are all too familiar with recruits flipping from Illinois at the last minute.

From Quentin Snider to Cliff Alexander in 2013 and Eric Gordon in 2006, Illinois has looked like the school of choice for all those highly-touted prospects before they ultimately ended up at different schools.

Tilmon has indicated all along how much loyalty meant to him and the fact Illinois started recruiting him in eighth grade shows just that.

Tilmon started his high school career at East St. Louis, where he spent his first two seasons with the Flyers, before transferring to La Lumiere, a prep school in La Porte, Ind., for his junior season before transferring back to East St. Louis for his senior year.

Tilmon and the Flyers begin the 2016-17 season at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday against Champaign Central, which also features an Illinois recruiting target in Tim Finke, during the second annual Adam Lopez Country Financial Thanksgiving Tournament at Springfield Lanphier.