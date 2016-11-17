Tate: Groce, staff (finally) corral big man

“A Good Man Is Hard to Find” has been a staple among sultry singers for a century. Check the 1919 version by Marion Harris some time.



And in a basketball sense, Good Big Men are equally difficult to locate and corral.



That’s what makes Wednesday’s signing — announced Thursday — by a seemingly reluctant Jeremiah Tilmon so vitally important to John Groce and the Illini.



There aren’t enough 6-foot-10 centers to go around. You’ll notice that most of the early teams coming to State Farm Center — Detroit Mercy notwithstanding — don’t have a true pivotman.



Nor does Illinois have a returning center next season. While Tilmon has been recruited by assistant coach Jamall Walker for years and has made his wishes known for months, Illini concerns began to reverberate when Tilmon moved back to East St. Louis — near Saint Louis U. — from La Porte La Lumiere. And those worries grew stronger when he waited until the last day of autumn signing before putting his name on the national letter of intent.



Family matters



No precise explanation was given why Tilmon, who plays his opener against Champaign Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield, waited so long. It was apparently a family matter and is no longer of importance as he joins a trio of medium-sized prospects pushing the class to No. 1 in the Big Ten.



“I was concerned last week until I talked to him and his family, and understood that there were some things that are personal in nature,” Groce said. “Piggy-backing that was his statement that he is an Illini and not interested in any place else, and I wasn’t as concerned.



“We built a strong relationship with him over a long period of time, and trust became very prominent. We maxed out on the number of trips we made to see him. And he has made a great number of visits to this campus.”



Point guard Trent Frazier and wings Da’Monte Williams and Javon Pickett signed last week. The addition of Tilmon lifts the class among the top 10 in the country, at least until the spring signings are concluded.



A year earlier, Groce signed only point guard Te’Jon Lucas and transfer Kipper Nichols. The sophomore class has taken on a stronger look with two power forwards, Michael Finke and Leron Black, redshirting back into that class. Black regains eligibility Monday.



Full circle



This brings Groce full circle, dating to his arrival early in 2012 when he was met by sophomore Meyers Leonard’s decision to turn pro. Groce twice turned to fifth-year transfers, Sam McLaurin and Mike Thorne, when his efforts with Cliff Alexander, Elijah Thomas and other high school prospects were thwarted.



And now, with centers Maverick Morgan and Thorne among six seniors who’ll be leaving, the center position falls to the incoming freshman. With Frazier tipping in the winning basket on his 43-point opening night for Wellington (Fla.), it appears Groce has solidified the two most important positions, post and point.



“This helps answer questions about our center position, although we’re not done. We are actively recruiting other players at this time,” Groce said.



“The loyalty that Jeremiah and his family showed means a lot to us. They feel strongly toward us, just as we do to them. His love for Illinois rang even more true this last week as I had conversations with him. He is excited about being a Fighting Illini officially.”



A closer look



Tilmon missed the offseason period after sustaining a shoulder injury late last season. Groce said he is “keeping tabs on his shoulder, in terms of rehab and practice,” and fully anticipates Tilmon being available for Tuesday’s opener.



Analyzing him further, Groce said:



“He has great size, and he can affect the game at both ends. He is really competitive and he brings a physical disposition to the game, similar to the way Leron Black plays. He has great touch around the basket and good athleticism for his size, not only at the basket but away from the basket.



“I am anxious for him to get strength-and-conditioning work on a college format. As good as he is now, he can be even better.”



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.