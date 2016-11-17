Tilmon: 'This is a dream come true'

EAST ST. LOUIS — Uncertainty reigned around Jeremiah Tilmon when the five-star prospect didn’t sign last week as expected.

For an Illinois fan base that has come to expect the worst on signing day, it was another blow.

Tilmon’s signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at East St. Louis Senior High School made it clear this early signing period wouldn’t end in disappointment for Illinois.

Tilmon walked into the East St. Louis library about 20 minutes before his 1 p.m. announcement in a blue Illinois polo shirt.

The slideshow of photos of Tilmon accompanying his signing included several with the 6-foot-10 center in Illini gear.

No last-minute commitment flip for John Groce and his program to deal with.

No hat trick.

The suspense was eliminated before Tilmon, who has credited assistant coach Jamall Walker throughout this process, officially made his announcement a little after 1 p.m. flanked by his parents — his mom, April, in an orange Illinois jacket and his dad, Jeremiah Sr., completing the set in a gray Illinois shirt.

“This is a dream come true,” Tilmon said, reading from a prepared statement. “Illinois has been with me from the beginning since before I even started high school. Coach Groce, Coach Walker and the entire coaching staff have always made me feel like the No. 1 priority. I have built a great relationship with the players, and I love the family atmosphere that welcomes me every time I’m on campus.”

Tilmon’s signing — joining Belleville East wing Javon Pickett, Peoria Manual point guard Da’Monte Williams and Wellington (Fla.) point guard Trent Frazier — gives Illinois the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten and a consensus top 10 class in the nation, according to Scout, ESPN and 247Sports.

East St. Louis coach Phillip Gilbert, who got Tilmon back when he returned to the Flyers this year after a year at La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Ind., said he was “tremendously proud.”

“It’s been a long journey, and this is just a stepping stone for him,” Gilbert said. “Tremendously proud to see what he’s capable of doing. The sky’s the limit for this kid. It’s a great choice for him, a great fit. Everybody that I know, that understands him and respects him, is extremely proud of him.”

Tilmon acknowledged there were questions about why he didn’t sign at the beginning of the early signing period last week.

He said basketball “took a back seat” as he dealt with “personal things” in the last week without elaborating further.

Tilmon’s stated intention last week was to wait and sign in the regular signing period in April.

A visit from Groce and Walker on Saturday helped changed his perspective.

“I didn’t know that since I wasn’t (going to) sign that all of this, all of my recruitment, was about to open back up,” Tilmon said. “I didn’t know that was going to happen. It was just a lot of attention and a lot of drama. It opened my eyes up.”

Tilmon not signing last week did bring other teams into the mix.

Even Saint Louis commit Jordan Goodwin — Tilmon’s AAU teammate with the St. Louis Eagles and a one-time Illinois target — got in touch to see if Tilmon was considering another team.

Tilmon’s answer to Goodwin was the same he gave Thursday afternoon. Tilmon said he remained committed to Illinois throughout.

So Pickett, one of his future teammates at Illinois who was in attendance on Thursday for Tilmon’s announcement, turned out to be right.

The Belleville East guard, who signed on the first day of the early signing period last week, said that day he wasn’t worried Tilmon would change his mind.

“I told you,” Pickett said with a smile. “It’s just great to get him. He’s a big time player for us. Once he told me that he was coming, I was really excited about that.”

The five-star recruit said he struggled hearing the negativity about himself that permeated social media after he did not sign last Wednesday.

“It got out of hand because a lot of people were saying a lot of irrelevant stuff that I never said,” Tilmon said. “I don’t know why they said that. It made me look bad for real. A lot of people were saying I took stuff. I didn’t. … Honestly, I took it kind of hard because I wanted to say something back to most of the people, but I just had to say nothing.”