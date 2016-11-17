UI MBB preview: vs. Detroit Mercy

Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy

7 p.m. Friday



Lineups



Illinois (3-0)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 4.0



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 10.7



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 21.3



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 13.0



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 14.0



Off the bench



C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 4.7



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 10.7



G D.J. Williams So. 6-7 5.0



FYI: Abrams is 7 of 8 from three-point range (87.5 percent) this season. The sixth-year guard hasn’t shot better than 27 percent from deep in a single season in his Illini career.



Detroit Mercy (1-1)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Jarod Williams Sr. 6-3 13.0



G Josh McFolley So. 6-1 16.5



G Corey Allen Fr. 6-3 10.5



F Chris Jenkins Sr. 6-8 11.5



F Jaleel Hogan Jr. 6-7 7.0



Off the bench



G DeShawndre Black Jr. 6-2 4.5



F Gerald Blackshear Jr. So. 6-8 8.0



F Aaron Foster-Smith So. 6-7 2.5



FYI: Titans coach Bacari Alexander, who is in his first year as coach, spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Michigan under John Beilein. Alexander is also a Detroit Mercy grad and played his final two collegiate seasons with the Titans.



Details



Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



Online: Jordan Bernfield (play-by-play) and Mark Adams (expert analysis) have the call on ESPN3.



Series history: Illinois leads 8-1.



Last meeting: Illinois won 82-51 on Dec. 20, 2008, in Champaign.



FYI: The Illini’s only loss in the series came in December 1972, a two-point victory for the Titans in one of just two games in the series played in Detroit.



Scott Richey’s storylines



PLENTY IN RESERVE



Illinois now has won a game with Malcolm Hill scoring 40 points (Northern Kentucky) and won a game with Hill scoring three (McKendree). The 6-foot-6 senior guard is more than fine with the former and the latter. “I’m great with it, especially because I happened to pick up a newspaper on my way to class and it said something like, ‘Good thing Malcolm had 40 points; where was everybody else?’ ” Hill said. “I hope that kind of shows everybody else that we have talented players on the team. I scored three points, and we won by (47) points. We’ve got the talent. There’s going to be some games where I just have to take over, and that’s what happened when I scored 40. I didn’t find any need to take over (against McKendree).”



FAMILIAR LOOK



Detroit’s penchant for four- or maybe even five-guard lineups won’t be anything new for Illinois. The Illini faced exactly that in their season opener against Southeast Missouri State — and committed 16 turnovers. “When I watch them, they really pressure the basketball,” Illinois coach John Groce said about the Titans. “They deny passing lanes, they pick up fullcourt, they trap you fullcourt in the backcourt (and) they trap you fullcourt in the frontcourt. They’re really disruptive.”



STRONG START



Maverick Morgan opened the season with an 8-of-8 shooting performance against SEMO. He followed the momentum of the team the next two games, going 3 of 5 against Northern Kentucky and then 8 of 12 against McKendree. The 6-10 center is averaging 14 points per game — and shooting 76 percent doing so. “Us, as a team — me in particular also — didn’t play great against Northern Kentucky,” Morgan said. “We didn’t execute a lot of things we wanted to get done. That game aside, I think we’ve all played pretty well, and I’m pretty happy with where we’re at right now. But we’re still in nonconference play, and we just need to take it one game at a time.”



Prediction: Illinois 88, Detroit Mercy 72



Will the Illini make 16 three-pointers again? Unlikely considering it had happened just one other time in program history. Of course, Hill isn’t likely to go 1 of 7 from the field and score just three points, either. Those two should help balance each other out. But here’s what’s really important. Can Illinois put together a similar performance against Detroit — a Division I program — as it did Tuesday against Division II McKendree? (N-G prediction record: 3-0)