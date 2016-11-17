What Tilmon's signing means

The Illini had already locked up a solid recruiting class by the time Wednesday arrived, with Belleville East wing Javon Pickett, Peoria Manual guard Da'Monte Williams and Wellington (Fla.) point guard Trent Frazier signing letters of intent with Illinois last week.

But with Jeremiah Tilmon on board, John Groce's 2017 recruiting class has the chance to be among the best not only in the Big Ten, but in the country.

Tilmon signed with Illinois on Wednesday, the final day of the early signing period, but didn't make his intentions publicly known until Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at East St. Louis High School.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Tilmon orally committed to Illinois in July, but Illinois fans, who have been burned before by recruits backing off of verbal pledges, had to wait four more nervous months before the signing became official and before Tilmon declared so on Thursday.

With the graduation of Mike Thorne Jr. and Maverick Morgan after this season, Tilmon becomes an instant candidate to start right away in his true freshman season next year. While he still needs to refine his offensive game, his defensive prowess and shot-blocking ability make him a legitimate post presence the Illini have lacked for some time.

Tilmon averaged 13 points and eight rebounds last season at La Lumiere. His senior season at East St. Louis starts on Tuesday night against Champaign Central during a Thanksgiving tournament at Springfield Lanphier.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Jeremiah to the Illini family," Groce said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. "He has been a top priority for our program for a number of years. Jeremiah has tremendous size, talent and skill. He is a dominant big with unlimited potential. Jeremiah is one of the best frontcourt players in the country. He has everything you want at that position. He's skilled, a good scorer and passer, protetcs the rim, plays with toughness and understands the game."