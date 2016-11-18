Illini notes: Tate drops career-high in win

CHAMPAIGN — Friday was Jaylon Tate’s third start in a row, as Illinois coach John Groce has committed to a dual point guard starting lineup since the season opener.

The 6-foot-3 senior is taking advantage. Tate is playing within himself. Not forcing things offensively. Showing off his passing skills. Even beating an opponent or two off the dribble and finishing at the rim.

And finished Friday’s 89-69 win against Detroit Mercy with a career-high 12 points to go with six assists and three rebounds.

“To be quite honest with you, he knows who he is,” Groce said. “He plays to his strengths. You know what you’re getting. As a coach, that’s very, very comforting to know that. That’s how trust is developed.

“It’s clearly about the team with him and putting his teammates in position to be successful. I think that mindset more than anything else has allowed him to play about as good as he’s played since he’s been here.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Michael Finke entered Friday’s game tied for sixth in the Big Ten at 8.7 rebounds per game and tied for eighth in isolated offensive rebounding.

Despite being held in check on the offensive end, Finke still had six rebounds, and the 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore forward is playing a more physical game this season — after his summer gains in the weight room — and putting more “4” into “stretch 4.”

“I know we’re all working on being better, but he really goes hard every time. He’s killing it right now on offensive rebounds,” senior center Maverick Morgan said of Finke. “I think people not seeing him for a year pegged him for a finesse guy, pegged him as a shooter. I think it’s good for them to see what he can really do.”

Malcolm Hill isn’t surprised by the improvements Finke has shown in his game.

“He had the skill set coming in,” Hill said. “It was all about developing him and translating it to the college level. He’s got some things to work on, but I’ve seen much improvement from him, especially from last year.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois isn’t operating at a breakneck pace, but the emphasis put on playing up-tempo is still there. It’s also not the only way the Illini can be effective.

“I think with the amount we’re scoring in transition right now, we’re starting to build our identity as a team that’s quick strike,” Morgan said. “That’s something we like to do, but we don’t have to force anything. If we have to pull back out and run something, we will. We’ll get into our offense, but if we can score on layups, dunks, threes, we’ll do that any time.”



✰ ✰ ✰

With plenty of confidence in their offensive abilities, the Illini remain focused on defense. The ideal result on the defensive end? Any tough, contested shot.

“As many tough shots as possible,” Hill said. “We have to limit teams from getting looks at the three-point line and make sure we protect the box and not let them get easy layups. If they make a tough two or a tough three, we can live with that.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois has landed a handful of top prospects in Groce’s tenure.

Leron Black, who will return to action Monday against Winthrop after sitting out the final game of his six-game suspension Friday against Detroit, was a top-40 recruit in the 2014 class. So was Jalen Coleman-Lands in 2015.

What Groce hadn’t brought in yet was that elite, five-star talent. Until Jeremiah Tilmon signed Wednesday, that is.

Groce said a class that includes Tilmon and guards Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Javon Pickett — one that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally — can draw attention.

There’s the chance it could also lead to more recruiting success, too.

“Success can breed success,” Groce said. “We’re aware of that. We also know that it just doesn’t happen. You have to really work at it. I’ve got great staff, great support staff. We work at it every year, and those guys have put us in position where we’ve been able to be very blessed and have great classes and players coming through here that we feel very, very comfortable with. This class comes in, can we continue to piggyback that? That’s certainly the plan.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Tilmon will open his senior season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield against Champaign Central.

The 6-10 center has been practicing with his East St. Louis squad in his comeback from a shoulder injury last April.

While he said he still favors his injured shoulder occasionally, Tilmon put his recovery at “90 percent.”

Tilmon also said he’s happy to be back at East St. Louis after spending one season at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.

“I’m glad to be back home to be with my teammates, my brothers,” he said. “They treated me like I never left.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Back in Illinois, Tilmon also has his eyes set on a Mr. Basketball title by season’s end — even with friend and AAU teammate Jordan Goodwin, a Saint Louis signee, the current perceived favorite.

“A lot of people keep comparing me to Jordan Goodwin, saying he’s going to get it,” Tilmon said. “And I doubt it. No disrespect, but still.”



✰ ✰ ✰

The Illini have capitalized on bringing in downstate Illinois talent throughout program history.

It’s just been a few years in a row in which available talent and Illinois’ need didn’t match — something Groce called cyclical.

The 2017 class, of course, changes that in a big way, with Williams possibly restarting the “Peoria Pipeline” and Tilmon and Pickett representing the Metro East.

“This time it happened to be you hit that cycle where this class of 2017 there was certainly a handful,” Groce said. “Obviously, we feel blessed we were able to take advantage of that. The neat thing for all three of those kids is it means something to play here and put that jersey on, as it should if you’re from our state. There’s no question it does to all three of those kids.”