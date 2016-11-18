Illini stay perfect with win

CHAMPAIGN — Disjointed is as good a word as any to describe the first half of Friday’s game against Detroit Mercy.

Illinois missed nearly half its free throws. Lacked the ball movement and efficient offense it showed Tuesday against McKendree. Struggled to get stops in the post.

Detroit had similar issues. Both teams just seemed to be a degree or two off.

Twenty-two first-half fouls between the teams didn’t help the flow of the game, either.

The Illini’s veteran backcourt changed the narrative after halftime.

Malcolm Hill scored five consecutive points, pushing Illinois’ advantage to double figures. Tracy Abrams continued to knock down three-pointers. Jaylon Tate provided the steady hand running the offense.

And the Illini pulled away for an 89-69 victory for their fourth consecutive win at State Farm Center in front of a home crowd of 10,396.

“We thought we played pretty decent in the first half, but we really wanted to set the tone in the second half,” said Abrams, who finished with 15 points. “That was just our mindset. I think we did a pretty good job of executing what we wanted to do.”

Hill said he didn’t find it necessary to take over the game Tuesday against McKendree like he did against Northern Kentucky. He got the shots he wanted against the Bearcats, and even though they didn’t fall, his teammates more than picked up the slack offensively.

Friday night was a little different. Hill saw a need for an offensive spark from his team in the second half and delivered. He was fouled on his opening drive of the second half and made both free throws.

Then he got the layup to fall the next trip down the court, was fouled and hit his free throw.

Hill turned that strong start into a 16-point second half and a game-high 25 by the final horn.

“I wanted to make sure we got out to a strong second-half start,” Hill said. “When you scout us, we have so many great players — especially what you see from the last game. That makes things easier for me.”

“I’m always in an aggressive attack mode, but I think this was one of those games where I needed to start off strong in the second half."

The start of the second half mirrored what that group was able to do early in the first.

The downward turn, Illinois coach John Groce said, was too many fouls and not taking advantage of Detroit’s own foul trouble by making 9 of 17 free throws.

“That crew has had a really good start to games in the first four minutes,” Groce said. “We’ve got to find a way to sustain that through the first half. I thought the biggest thing in the first half, honestly, was a couple guys got in foul trouble, so that disrupted our rotation pattern. The second thing that happened was we missed free throws.

“We left points on the table in the first half. We earned those free throw attempts. We didn’t make them. ... It was a nine-point lead. I thought it could have been more, closer to 15, if we had made a few free throws and maybe fouled a little bit less ourselves.”

The second half wasn’t perfect, either.

Post defense continued to be an issue, and the Illini committed nine turnovers after the break.

But the strong start built enough of a cushion that Illinois could easily withstand those deficiencies.

“I thought a few of (the turnovers) were too sloppy,” Groce said. “I thought our 4 and 5s did not guard the post very well at all. I thought (Detroit) got whatever they wanted down there. We’ll have to take a look at that and get that cleaned up.

“It’s concerning, obviously, but there’s a lot of teams dealing with those issues across the country. We’ve got to find ways to shore up some of those things that we’ve seen.”