LIVE! Detroit Mercy

Two Jaylon Tate free throws, a Detroit turnover and a Tate layup have the Illini leading by 12. Illinois' point guards are leading the way so far tonight. Tracy Abrams has a team-high five points (plus an assist), while Tate has four points and a team-high two assists. They're not playing together now, but expect that dual point guard look to start games for a while.

Nothing too new about the first 5 minutes of tonight's game from the rest this season. Same starters for the Illini (Jaylon Tate, Tracy Abrams, Malcolm Hill, Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan) ... and the same first substituion with Aaron Jordan, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Mike Thorne Jr. checking in.

Coleman-Lands also picked up where he left off Tuesday, knocking down his first shot of the game from three-point range on the right wing. Hill has two points but already leads the Illini with three rebounds. He's tied Detroit by himself.

Jeremiah Tilmon's signing this week shores up Illinois' frontcourt needs in 2017-18. At least somewhat. It's still a little thin with him, Leron Black and Michael Finke (unless Kipper Nichols stays at the 4). Even then, Tilmon is the only center on the roster.

So Illinois' not done on the adding players front.

"We feel like we need even more up front with the two remaining scholarships," Illinois coach John Groce said. "Do we fill both of them? Do we fill one of the two? It kind of remains to be seen. We’re actively recruiting other players at this time.

"We've got some guys up there that I think are going to be really good, but we need more. We’re going to focus in on that. We’re certainly recruiting wings as well. We’ll take a look at it and see if we can continue to find the right people and enhance our program and enhance our team."

Illinois beat McKendree on Tuesday — and scored 112 points doing so — by, one, hitting a program record-tying 16 three-pointers, and, two, getting double-digit scoring efforts from six different players. Jalen Coleman-Lands and Maverick Morgan scored 18 points apiece to lead the way. Michael Finke scored 17, Tracy Abrams had 14, Aaron Jordan put up 11 and Mike Thorne Jr. rounded it out with 10.

Leading scorer Malcolm Hill had three points — a number he's more than OK with as long as his team is winning. Wins, in his senior year, are his driving force.

"I think it speaks something to how many different scorers we have," Morgan said. "Anybody can kind of go off one night. Looking inward back on Malcolm, I think it shows what all he does. He’s not just a scorer. He’s a rebounder. He gets guys shots. He’s smart and knows the game."

John Groce questioned his team's toughness following its come-from-behind win against Northern Kentucky. Groce called his team "soft" after the Norse were able to build a halftime lead. He challenged the Illini to improve their effort against McKendree, and he got it.

Now he wants it again.

"We talked a lot about having great mental energy, the ability to concentrate and limit distractions, as well as having great physical energy," Groce said. "We’ve got to expect that again tomorrow. We love to compete. I want to coach guys that love to compete."

Illinois' effort was the first thing senior center Maverick Morgan mentioned as his biggest takeaway from Tuesday's win.

"It’s hard to evaluate when people don’t play 100 percent every possession because then we don’t know what we really need to work on," Morgan said. "I think Tuesday we messed some things up, but we were playing hard so we could pick out what we need to work on."

The Illini dropped 112 points on McKendree in Tuesday's rout of their Division II opponent. Lots to like about the offense. Even from Malcolm Hill's perspective. After scoring a career-high 40 points against Northern Kentucky, Hill had three against the Bearcats. He didn't mind — particularly since his teammates were doing plenty of scoring.

"I loved the way the ball moved, how we were moving on penetration," Hill said. "I thought we fed our bigs a lot. They had great post touches, great post position and were making great moves. I had a few good looks. Because how our offense was I didn’t find any need to create or force anything."

Welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. Hopefully you had to time to recharge during the extended two-day break between games. Beat writer Scott Richey didn't have the same luxury with Jeremiah Tilmon announcing his decision to sign with Illinois on Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, but Illini fans everywhere surely rejoiced. It was a major get for Illinois coach John Groce, one he thought he had locked up in July but turned a little questionable last week when Tilmon didn't sign.

"My hope is when they're finished here they're prepared for life and ball." – @JohnGroce on #Illini recruiting class https://t.co/W4oYpuh3nc — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 17, 2016

Now that the five-star center is in the fold, focus again turns to the 2016-17 season. Illinois returns to action tonight against Detroit Mercy having put together a rout of Division II McKendree on Tuesday. The Illini played better in nearly every regard against the Bearcats. The challenge will be to do the same tonight against a Division I opponent.

-- Tate: Groce, staff (finally) corral big man

Tilmon: 'This is a dream come true'

EAST ST. LOUIS — Uncertainty reigned around Jeremiah Tilmon when the five-star prospect didn’t sign last week as expected.

For an Illinois fan base that has come to expect the worst on signing day, it was another blow.

Tilmon’s signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at East St. Louis Senior High School made it clear this early signing period wouldn’t end in disappointment for Illinois.

Tilmon walked into the East St. Louis library about 20 minutes before his 1 p.m. announcement in a blue Illinois polo shirt.

The slideshow of photos of Tilmon accompanying his signing included several with the 6-foot-10 center in Illini gear.

No last-minute commitment flip for John Groce and his program to deal with.

No hat trick.

The suspense was eliminated before Tilmon, who has credited assistant coach Jamall Walker throughout this process, officially made his announcement a little after 1 p.m. flanked by his parents — his mom, April, in an orange Illinois jacket and his dad, Jeremiah Sr., completing the set in a gray Illinois shirt.

“This is a dream come true,” Tilmon said, reading from a prepared statement.

But, of course, there's tonight's game against Detroit Mercy. The Titans are 1-1 on the season, having beaten Adrian, a Division III program out of Adrian, Mich. They also lost, big, to East Tennessee State — dropping Monday's game by 29 points.

-- UI MBB preview: Detroit Mercy

Tate: Home nonconference tilts draw little excitement

A multi-decade contributor who never, ever misses an Illini home basketball game left at halftime Sunday. And he grumbled while seating himself for the McKendree romp Tuesday.

His attitude reflected a concern that, as an avid follower of the sport, he’d miss most of a crack ESPN-TV doubleheader: Kentucky-Michigan State and Duke-Kansas.

A lot of other diehards, including Orange Krushers, had similar misgivings. Far fewer than half the State Farm Center’s announced crowd of 10,135 used their tickets — when did UI attendance sink below 5,000? — and many of those attendees departed long before Illinois reached 112 points.

Watching the second-half exits, those boots were made for walking.

This is not a complaint about the UI’s overall pre-conference schedule. The Illini will soon have their hands full with the likes of West Virginia, VCU and BYU. Meaningful games!

But, with one exception, all the attractions are on the road ... creating the question: How dedicated must you be to purchase season tickets when roughly half the 17 UI home games have marginal interest?

