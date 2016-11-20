Illini set to take on Winthrop

Other Related Content Power forward: Black hopes to use energy to his advantage

Winthrop at Illinois

7 p.m. Monday



Lineups

Illinois (4-0)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 6.0

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 11.8

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 22.3

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 11.0

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 12.0



Off the bench

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.3

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 9.5

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 n/a

FYI: Tate is third in the Big Ten with 5.8 assists per game behind Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson (6.3) and Minnesota’s Nate Mason (6.0). The Illini senior is also fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.9.



Winthrop (2-1)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Keon Johnson Sr. 5-7 13.5

G Bjorn Broman So. 6-0 7.7

G Anders Broman R-Jr. 6-2 9.0

F Xavier Cooks Jr. 6-8 16.7

C Duby Okeke R-Jr. 6-8 7.7



Off the bench

F Josh Davenport Sr. 6-5 12.3

F Roderick Perkins R-Sr. 6-5 10.3

F Tevin Prescott R-Sr. 6-5 1.0

FYI: Cooks scored a game-high 23 points — and shot 56 percent from the field — in Winthrop’s 100-86 loss to Florida State on Friday.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

Online: Zach Zaidman (play-by-play) and Rich Zvosec (expert analysis) have the call on ESPN3.

Series history: First meeting.

FYI: With Leron Black returning from his six-game suspension against the Eagles, the Illini are now just one player removed from having their full complement of players. Kipper Nichols should return in time for Illinois’ Dec. 17 game against BYU in Chicago.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Injury report

Winthrop’s Keon Johnson didn’t play in Friday’s game against Florida State, and the Big South Preseason Player of the Year is considered day to day with a foot injury. The 5-foot-7 senior point guard had 22 points and six rebounds in the Eagles’ win against Manhattan. Illinois coach John Groce is preparing like Johnson — who Groce said reminded him of former Ohio point guard D.J. Cooper — will play on Monday. “He’s really talented, really shifty, really quick (and) puts pressure on the defense,” Groce said. “He’s kind of the head of the snake.”



Defensive improvement

Illinois’ answer to Johnson — or whoever starts at the point for Winthrop — will be a stable of point guards. Jaylon Tate and Tracy Abrams are, again, likely starters, and Te’Jon Lucas has played more in the last two games off the bench. Tate likes what he’s seen from that group defensively. “I feel like we’ve been doing a pretty good job, especially progressing from game to game,” the senior point guard said. “We’ve gotten a lot better being tougher on the ball and getting through screens. There’s still room for improvement, of course, but that’s why we’ve got to keep watching film and keep learning.”



Matchup problem?

Post defense was one of Groce’s primary concerns after Friday’s win against Detroit Mercy because of the number of times the Titans bigs beat Illinois’ post players to the rim. Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks and Josh Davenport present a similar challenge. “I’m really worried about our matchup with those guys because they’re so good about driving the ball from those positions,” Groce said. “(Cooks and Davenport) are like perimeters. Their 5-man (Duby Okeke) is a great athlete, shot blocker (and) great finisher around the rim. They’ll get tested there in and around the rim.” Illinois’ bigs know they have some real room to improve. “The best post defense is keeping it out of the post,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “If you can get better position before they throw it in and try and affect them from passing — or not passing at all — that’s the best defense. Obviously, that’s not going to happen every time, so once they get the ball you’ve got to be able to pop back, move your feet, wall up into them and be tough with them.”



Prediction:

Illinois 81,

Winthrop 77

The Illini have been considerable favorites in their first four games. Illinois will again be the favorite on Monday, but Winthrop stands as the toughest opponent to date. And things don’t get any easier for the Illini in the next two weeks — with marquee matchups coming. What to watch for against the Eagles? How the Illinois interior defense looks (against a team that has bigs who can score) after it was exposed against Detroit Mercy. (N-G prediction record: 4-0)