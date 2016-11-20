Power forward: Black hopes to use energy to his advantage

CHAMPAIGN — Leron Black is one player John Groce knows he doesn’t have to worry about when it comes to having the right kind of energy and effort at game time. The redshirt sophomore forward is the reverse, really — more of a player the Illinois coaches have to rein in on occasion.

Or, as Groce has put it, a player who sometimes needs more “whoa, whoa, whoa” than “go, go, go.”

Black knows it, too. And knows that his energy level has gotten him in trouble in the past with his propensity to foul. Finding a happy medium could be a little more difficult today against Winthrop with Black available again after serving the final game of his six-game suspension Friday.

“I’m going to be really energetic, so that’s going to be difficult to keep myself from being overaggressive,” Black said. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot in that area. I’m going to play as hard as I can. I know myself, and I know I’m going to do better of controlling too much energy.”

Black’s teammates are just as excited to have him back. The same words cropped up when asked what the 6-foot-7 power forward brings to the team. Toughness. Physical presence. Defense. That’s Black’s fit on this team.

“Every day he plays hard,” senior guard Jaylon Tate said. “That’s just what he is and what he does.”

“It’ll be awesome just bringing that toughness he brings to our team — defensively and offensively,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “The mindset he has every game is he’s not going to get punked. He’s going to out-tough the other team.”

Black’s teammates have seen him get a better hold on when to be tough — and when to bring his highest level of energy, too.

“He’s been working on bridging the gap between being emotional and playing with emotion,” senior center Maverick Morgan said. “Not necessarily tone it down, but just know when to use that and when not that. I think he’s found a good balance for that.”

Today’s game will be Black’s first since Dec. 5, 2015, when he fouled out in nine minutes off the bench against Western Carolina.

Recurring knee pain and then his suspension following his February arrest kept him sidelined until today’s game against the Eagles.

The six games he’s missed this season, including the two exhibitions, were a little different than the ones he missed last season.

The suspension stemmed from his arrest for felony aggravated assault after pulling a knife on a Canopy Club bouncer. Black completed community service before it was even required in order to enter the Champaign County Second Chance Felony Diversion Program and was able to immediately plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor aggravated-assault charge in April.

“Last year I knew I wasn’t physically healthy enough to play,” Black said. “This year was a little bit tougher having to sit out knowing I could play. It’s going to be a blessing to be back out there. I know we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Black won’t start today against Winthrop. That much, at least, Groce was willing to share about today’s game plan.

But there are no restrictions on just how much time he might see off the bench. Groce said his conditioning is good. So is his timing.

“He’s available, and we can play him as many minutes as we want,” Groce said. “He’s practiced well, and the guys on the team — deep down — know that he’s earned it. With the preseason practices and practices since we’ve started playing, you put all those things together, I think it’s certainly the best he’s played in his career to this point.

“He knows the system better. He knows terminology. He understands what’s going on. I think, certainly, his gratitude for the opportunity and chance to learn has been very evident to me in his body language and things he says verbally. I think that certainly has spurred even more concentration, more focus and even more of a chip on his shoulder.”