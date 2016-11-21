Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot breakdown: Creighton, Baylor shake up men's side
Mon, 11/21/2016 - 11:26pm | Scott Richey
UI Men's Basketball vs. Winthrop
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) drives around Winthrop's guard Anders Broman (10) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

A look at how beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Kentucky    2
2. Indiana    3
3. Kansas    5
4. Duke    1
5. Arizona    4
6. Villanova    7
7. North Carolina    8
8. Virginia    11
9. Oregon    6
10. Xavier    9
11. Saint Mary’s    12
12. Louisville    15
13. Gonzaga    14
14. Creighton    —
15. Baylor    —
16. Purdue    13
17. California    18
18. Texas    19
19. Florida State    20
20. Wisconsin    10
21. Rhode Island    17
22. West Virginia    21
23. Seton Hall    24
24. UCLA    25
25. Iowa State    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Sometimes there’s little movement on the ballot from week to week. A team up a spot or two here, another down there. Some weeks, though, call for a radical adjustment. That’s what you see here with both Creighton and Baylor moving into our Top 25. The Bluejays made the biggest splash, beating No. 9 Wisconsin and a tough North Carolina State squad. Look out for the Big East.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Notre Dame    1
2. Connecticut    3
3. South Carolina    4
4. Baylor    2
5. Louisville    6
6. Maryland    7
7. Mississippi State    13
8. Ohio State    5
9. Florida State    9
10. Oklahoma    15
11. Florida    18
12. UCLA    10
13. Stanford    11
14. Tennessee    12
15. Syracuse    19
16. Oregon State    21
17. Washington    16
18. DePaul    22
19. N.C. State    23
20. Saint Louis    24
21. Gonzaga    —
22. Colorado    —
23. Marquette    —
24. Kentucky    14
25. Miami    25

Richey’s Random Thoughts
A dozen Top 25 teams lost last week, with Texas going down twice. Some of them were ranked-on-ranked matchups, but a few teams outside the Top 25 played spoiler, too. Thus, the drastic shakeup with our ballot. Three new teams (Gonzaga, Colorado and Marquette) are in. The Longhorns, Arizona State and Indiana are out — for the time being. It could be a wild season. That being said, Notre Dame is still on top.

