Ballot breakdown: Creighton, Baylor shake up men's side
A look at how beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Kentucky 2
2. Indiana 3
3. Kansas 5
4. Duke 1
5. Arizona 4
6. Villanova 7
7. North Carolina 8
8. Virginia 11
9. Oregon 6
10. Xavier 9
11. Saint Mary’s 12
12. Louisville 15
13. Gonzaga 14
14. Creighton —
15. Baylor —
16. Purdue 13
17. California 18
18. Texas 19
19. Florida State 20
20. Wisconsin 10
21. Rhode Island 17
22. West Virginia 21
23. Seton Hall 24
24. UCLA 25
25. Iowa State —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Sometimes there’s little movement on the ballot from week to week. A team up a spot or two here, another down there. Some weeks, though, call for a radical adjustment. That’s what you see here with both Creighton and Baylor moving into our Top 25. The Bluejays made the biggest splash, beating No. 9 Wisconsin and a tough North Carolina State squad. Look out for the Big East.
Richey's Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Notre Dame 1
2. Connecticut 3
3. South Carolina 4
4. Baylor 2
5. Louisville 6
6. Maryland 7
7. Mississippi State 13
8. Ohio State 5
9. Florida State 9
10. Oklahoma 15
11. Florida 18
12. UCLA 10
13. Stanford 11
14. Tennessee 12
15. Syracuse 19
16. Oregon State 21
17. Washington 16
18. DePaul 22
19. N.C. State 23
20. Saint Louis 24
21. Gonzaga —
22. Colorado —
23. Marquette —
24. Kentucky 14
25. Miami 25
Richey’s Random Thoughts
A dozen Top 25 teams lost last week, with Texas going down twice. Some of them were ranked-on-ranked matchups, but a few teams outside the Top 25 played spoiler, too. Thus, the drastic shakeup with our ballot. Three new teams (Gonzaga, Colorado and Marquette) are in. The Longhorns, Arizona State and Indiana are out — for the time being. It could be a wild season. That being said, Notre Dame is still on top.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.