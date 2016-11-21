Ballot breakdown: Creighton, Baylor shake up men's side

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Winthrop » more Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) drives around Winthrop's guard Anders Broman (10) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

A look at how beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Kentucky 2

2. Indiana 3

3. Kansas 5

4. Duke 1

5. Arizona 4

6. Villanova 7

7. North Carolina 8

8. Virginia 11

9. Oregon 6

10. Xavier 9

11. Saint Mary’s 12

12. Louisville 15

13. Gonzaga 14

14. Creighton —

15. Baylor —

16. Purdue 13

17. California 18

18. Texas 19

19. Florida State 20

20. Wisconsin 10

21. Rhode Island 17

22. West Virginia 21

23. Seton Hall 24

24. UCLA 25

25. Iowa State —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Sometimes there’s little movement on the ballot from week to week. A team up a spot or two here, another down there. Some weeks, though, call for a radical adjustment. That’s what you see here with both Creighton and Baylor moving into our Top 25. The Bluejays made the biggest splash, beating No. 9 Wisconsin and a tough North Carolina State squad. Look out for the Big East.

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Notre Dame 1

2. Connecticut 3

3. South Carolina 4

4. Baylor 2

5. Louisville 6

6. Maryland 7

7. Mississippi State 13

8. Ohio State 5

9. Florida State 9

10. Oklahoma 15

11. Florida 18

12. UCLA 10

13. Stanford 11

14. Tennessee 12

15. Syracuse 19

16. Oregon State 21

17. Washington 16

18. DePaul 22

19. N.C. State 23

20. Saint Louis 24

21. Gonzaga —

22. Colorado —

23. Marquette —

24. Kentucky 14

25. Miami 25

Richey’s Random Thoughts

A dozen Top 25 teams lost last week, with Texas going down twice. Some of them were ranked-on-ranked matchups, but a few teams outside the Top 25 played spoiler, too. Thus, the drastic shakeup with our ballot. Three new teams (Gonzaga, Colorado and Marquette) are in. The Longhorns, Arizona State and Indiana are out — for the time being. It could be a wild season. That being said, Notre Dame is still on top.