Illini end home stretch with surprising OT loss

Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Illinois' 84-80 overtime loss to Winthrop — the first home loss in the month of November in John Groce's five seasons.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was firmly in control with 3 1/2 minutes to play Monday night against Winthrop. Or so it seemed.

A 7-0 run — capped by a Jaylon Tate three-pointer — gave the Illini a 10-point lead. Eagles guard Keon Johnson hadn’t scored in 4 minutes.

Then it all fell apart.

Johnson scored seven of Winthrop’s final 10 points, a Xavier Cooks corner three tied the game with 28 seconds to play and Illinois couldn’t wrest the momentum back in an 84-80 Eagles overtime victory.

Illinois’ loss — in front of 9,502 fans — was its first at State Farm Center in the month of November in John Groce’s five seasons.

“I made this really, really astute, smart, right basketball move,” Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey said about his gameplan in the closing minutes. “That was get the ball to Number 5 (Johnson) and get the heck out of the way and let him make plays. We tried to open the floor for him. We tried to bring the 5 out and set (on ball screens) and try to get him loose in space.”

“If you go back and watch the tape, there were huge plays that probably go unnoticed,” Kelsey continued. “Tevin Prescott’s rebound late. Rod Perkins’ tip out late to give us another possession. As much as it was the heroic shots (Johnson) was making, I felt like our guys sat down, got stops on the defensive end.”

Those were the types of plays Illinois (4-1) didn’t make. And the plays both Groce and the Illini said they needed.

“We’ve got to be better late,” Tate said. “We give a lot of credit to them. They’re a good team and played really well (Monday), but we beat ourselves. We made a lot of mistakes at the end of the game. We’ve got to clean that up, especially at the end of the game.”

“That’s what the little things mean,” added sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams, who finished with 17 points. “That’s what costs you games. Not getting a possession late, offensive rebounds. It makes you lose games.”

Groce said his team needed to play a team like Winthrop (3-1) after its four-game stretch to start the season — three low-major Division I teams and one Division II squad.

But if Monday night was supposed to be a tuneup for Thursday’s game against No. 19 West Virginia in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Illini could have some concerns.

“It was good for us; we needed that challenge,” Groce said. “Now, we’ll see how we respond. Having said that, we made a ton of mistakes. I don’t think (Monday night) was effort related. I thought our spirit was really good. … A kid has an individual performance like (Johnson’s), they’re that old and they’re that good and you turn it (over) 22 times and you foul like we did, just too many mistakes.”

Winthrop’s rally in the final minutes, while sparked by Johnson, also featured a couple nice bounces for the Eagles. Johnson banked in a three and beat the shot clock for a circus scoop layup for two more points. Cooks was wide open for his game-tying three-pointer because Illinois didn’t match up defensively after Malcolm Hill was delayed getting down the court by a lost shoe and decided to carry it with him and try to get it back on.

“It just happened that way at the end where it couldn’t have went any worse for us on that 10-point run,” Groce said. “When you think about how they scored eight of those 10, it’s crazy.

“We had a shot at the end of regulation. We didn’t make it. We had free throws in overtime. Some of them we didn’t make them. We’ve got to try and finish a little better, but I’m more worried about the turnovers and the fouls because those were the things I thought added insult to injury.”

Despite the tough shots Johnson knocked down, defense remained an issue for the Illini. They might have forced Winthrop into some tough looks, but they ultimately didn’t get the stops in the crucial moments.

“We’ve been talking about defense all season after every game,” Abrams said. “It’s just something we’ve got to work out and keep getting better (at). Hopefully this game will help us understand the value of one possession, two possessions. We’re still learning, it’s early in the season, but we definitely, definitely have got to do better."