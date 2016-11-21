LIVE! Winthrop

Illinois 32, Winthrop 27 — 3:25 left in 1st half

Last 5 minutes of the first half are starting to resemble the first 5. Illinois has forced three Winthrop turnovers, the Eagles haven't made a shot in the last 4 minutes. That has the Illini on a 7-0 run and back in some control after Winthrop took a 27-25 lead.

Illinois 25, Winthrop 23 — 6:50 left in 1st half

I think I'm going to start keeping track of the number of shots Mike Thorne Jr. makes when I'm almost 100 percent sure he hasn't found the rim until nanoseconds before he releases the ball. Just sank one of them for his first points of the game. Then he picked up his second foul of the game the next time down for Illinois offensively. Maverick Morgan also has two fouls. The Illini have played a couple minutes with Michael Finke and Leron Black together down low. They'll do so again as we come out of the timeout.

Also, Keon Johnson is everything John Groce was worried about before the game. Super quick point guard (with his feet and his shot) has 13 points.

Illinois 11, Winthrop 2 — 15:56 left in 1st half

Not sure Illinois could have drawn up a start like this one and gotten a better result. Tracy Abrams has made both of his three-point attempts, Malcolm Hill another and a super-athletic putback by Michael Finke has the Illini with the early lead. On the other end of the court, Illinois has forced four Winthrop turnovers — and scored eight points off them. So far, so good, in a game that will likely carry some weight all season for the Illini.

Illinois vs. Winthrop — 7 p.m., ESPN3

Mike Thorne Jr. had a double-double against McKendree with 10 points and 10 rebounds and followed it up with 11 and seven against Detroit Mercy. He also made all of his shots against the Titans. The rest of the Illini bigs weren't quite as effective against Detroit, with Maverick Morgan finishing with almost as many fouls (five) as points (six) and Michael Finke also being held in check on the offensive end.

"Offensively, I thought we did some good things, had some good possessions where we really shared the ball," Illinois coach John Groce said. "I thought our bigs needed to post harder. I obviously want to throw it inside, but they’ve got to do a better job of demanding the ball in and around the basket in the paint."

The Illini's interior defense wasn't exactly stellar Friday night against Detroit Mercy. The Titans' bigs were able to get to the rim on their own, and once there they finished. Winthrop's versatile bigs (more the Malcolm Hill type than Mike Thorne Jr. type) will present a similar challenge — especially leading scorer Xavier Cooks.

"For us defensively, it’s a great challenge," Illinois senior center Maverick Morgan said. "They’re a really good offensive team. They’ve got a lot of pieces to their game that are really good. They’ve got a lot of good scorers. At the 4 position, they’ve got kind of different look we haven’t necessarily seen yet. I think that’s good for us post guys to work on that."

The big question concerning Winthrop was the status of Keon Johnson. The Eagles point guard missed Friday's game against Florida State with an injury and was listed as day-to-day with a foot injury leading into the game, and there was some question if he'd actually dress.

Well, he did. Johnson was one of the first Winthrop players out on the court for pregame warmups about an hour ago (in full uniform) and he looked OK. No telling if he'll start or how many minutes he might play. Or if he will even play, but that does seem likely.

If Johnson isn't out there as the primary ball handler, I wouldn't be surprised if 6-foot-8 Xavier Cooks initiates the offense playing some point forward. While we're mentioning heights, I find it hard to believe Johnson is actually 5-7. Might be a generous listing on the Winthrop roster.

"They spread you out because they’re such a good shooting team," Illinois coach John Groce said about the Eagles. "They’re averaging almost nine three-point field goals made a game. Then you put the little fella out there in space, and he’s hard to keep in front. He gets in the paint, he makes plays and creates plays for himself as well as for his teammates.

"It’s the stiffest challenge we’ve had so far, certainly defensively. They return almost their entire firepower. There’s a reason they’re predicted to win the league and a reason their point guard is the preseason player of the year."

Good evening and welcome back to the last LIVE! Report before Illinois hits the road for the first time this season. The Illini's trip to New York — and some tough games against West Virginia and either Florida State or Temple — is right around the corner. That said, tonight's game will be its own challenge with Big South favorites Winthrop on the docket at State Farm Center. That would make the Eagles a tourney team. The outcome of this game will hold some real weight come Selection Sunday.

#Illini have won 35 straight November home games at @StateFarmCenter, a streak that dates back to 2007 » https://t.co/xtDTbRFjDc pic.twitter.com/2XAujvf4xv — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 21, 2016

The big news for Illinois tonight, of course, is the return of Leron Black. The redshirt sophomore forward completed his six-game suspension Friday night and is available for as many minutes as John Groce wants to play him against Winthrop. Black will boost Illinois' rebounding — granted he can stay on the court. Foul trouble has been his bugaboo the past two seasons, and with the new rules and number of fouls called so far this year Black has to be even more careful.

Power forward: Black hopes to use energy to his advantage

CHAMPAIGN — Leron Black is one player John Groce knows he doesn’t have to worry about when it comes to having the right kind of energy and effort at game time. The redshirt sophomore forward is the reverse, really — more of a player the Illinois coaches have to rein in on occasion.

Or, as Groce has put it, a player who sometimes needs more “whoa, whoa, whoa” than “go, go, go.”

Black knows it, too. And knows that his energy level has gotten him in trouble in the past with his propensity to foul. Finding a happy medium could be a little more difficult today against Winthrop with Black available again after serving the final game of his six-game suspension Friday.

“I’m going to be really energetic, so that’s going to be difficult to keep myself from being overaggressive,” Black said. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot in that area. I’m going to play as hard as I can. I know myself, and I know I’m going to do better of controlling too much energy.”

To continue reading, click here.

Illinois will be the favorites again tonight, but the final result might be a little tighter than the past four games and Groce did admist some concerns about the matchup.

Illini stay perfect with win

CHAMPAIGN — Disjointed is as good a word as any to describe the first half of Friday’s game against Detroit Mercy.

Illinois missed nearly half its free throws. Lacked the ball movement and efficient offense it showed Tuesday against McKendree. Struggled to get stops in the post.

Detroit had similar issues. Both teams just seemed to be a degree or two off.

Twenty-two first-half fouls between the teams didn’t help the flow of the game, either.

The Illini’s veteran backcourt changed the narrative after halftime.

Malcolm Hill scored five consecutive points, pushing Illinois’ advantage to double figures. Tracy Abrams continued to knock down three-pointers. Jaylon Tate provided the steady hand running the offense.

And the Illini pulled away for an 89-69 victory for their fourth consecutive win at State Farm Center in front of a home crowd of 10,396.

“We thought we played pretty decent in the first half, but we really wanted to set the tone in the second half,” said Abrams, who finished with 15 points. “That was just our mindset. I think we did a pretty good job of executing what we wanted to do.”

To continue reading, click here.

And now that you're all caught up on Illini hoops, be sure to keep checking back throughout pregame and during tonight's game against Winthrop for more courtside updates.