UI MBB grades: Bench, backcourt struggle vs. Winthrop

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Winthrop » more Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) drives around Winthrop's guard Anders Broman (10) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

UI men's basketball beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Illinois and Winthrop after the Eagles took a road overtime victory:

Player of the Game: Keon Johnson

The Eagles senior was visibly in pain late in the game, dealing with the same foot injury that caused him to miss Winthrop’s previous game. But it didn’t affect him. Johnson sparked a late rally, putting his team on his 5-foot-7 frame.

Backcourt: Winthrop A, Illinois C-

Another solid game from Tracy Abrams (17 points, six assists and five rebounds), but Johnson making 15 of 21 shots for 38 points ended out being too much.

Frontcourt: Winthrop B, Illinois B-

The Illini bigs made up for their slow start, with Michael Finke leading the team with 18 points and Leron Black getting on track in the second half in his season debut. Malcolm Hill not scoring in the second half and overtime didn’t help.

Bench: Winthrop A, Illinois D-

This one sorts itself out fairly easily by statistics alone. The Eagles’ reserves outscored the Illini’s 54-18. The bulk of that was Johnson, but Winthrop also got some key late points from Tevin Prescott.

Overall: Winthrop A-, Illinois C-

The areas Illinois struggled in Monday night — ball security, getting stops — could be exposed even more when the Illini return to action Thanksgiving Day against a West Virginia team that thrives on forcing its opponents into mistakes.