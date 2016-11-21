UI MBB notes: Depth nearly full with Black's return

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Winthrop » more Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) drives around Winthrop's guard Anders Broman (10) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has had its full team available, at least in practice, since Jalen Coleman-Lands returned from his hand injury in October.

Monday was another step to having the full complement of players on game day with Leron Black’s return from his six-game suspension.

The next — and final — step comes in December at the semester break when Kipper Nichols becomes eligible.

Illinois’ rotation obviously changed with Black’s return. He played 20 minutes and finished with 10 points and four rebounds — most of that coming in the second half.

Nichols’ return simply adds to the Illini’s depth — something coach John Groce isn’t necessarily going to shy away from when he has every option available to him.

“We’d like to utilize that depth every night,” Groce said. “With Leron back, we’ve got depth at every position. It should allow us to play even harder for longer periods of time, run faster (and) get more effort on the glass.”

Groce said the Illini are blessed to have that kind of depth. After two straight seasons in which injuries wreaked havoc on projected lineups and rotations, that’s not a surprising take. Using and continuing to use as many players as Groce has this season takes some sacrifice.

“We’ve got some guys that maybe if we were playing a different style or they were on a team that didn’t have as much depth would certainly, probably play more,” Groce said. “They know that, I know that and we’ve certainly not shied away from that. Our depth can certainly be our strength if guys have the right disposition, the right attitude, are really locked in and, regardless of when they come in and out of games, they’re ready to help Illinois.

“So far we’ve had that, but it’s early. You learn a lot more when you get popped in the mouth. To be the best team we can be this year, we’ve got to have all hands on deck.”

Adding Black back in the mix is the third similar addition for Illinois this season. Tracy Abrams returned after two seasons on the sidelines recovering from serious injuries. Mike Thorne Jr. did the same after last season’s knee injury.

The team might look different on the court come game time, but senior center Maverick Morgan said it’s nothing new for the Illini.

“We’ve been playing with each other for ‘X’ amount of practices,” Morgan said. “It’s the first time people are seeing it, but for us I don’t think anything is really different. We’ve been working the whole offseason the same we always do — going hard every day, maxing out every day. It’s interesting just because for us it feels like nothing’s changed. It’s more displaying it for everyone to see.”

Illinois and Winthrop didn’t hit the 50-foul mark Monday night at State Farm Center, but did manage to get to 42.

New rules. New interpretations of rules already in the books. Neither have led to necessarily clean games so far this season. That 50-foul mark is one Illinois has hit twice already, against both Northern Kentucky and Detroit Mercy.

“Sometimes people forget, as hard as it is for the players to adjust, it’s not easy for the officials to adjust either,” Groce said. “Some of the stuff is new, and I think we’re all kind of in education mode right now trying to figure it out. I would foresee that thing settling down a little bit as the players and officials adjust to the new rules and the new rule interpretations.”

What constitutes a foul this season has been an ongoing conversation for the Illini since the preseason started. Groce has brought in officials, had practices called a certain way and showed his team the officiating video for the year.

“The new rules, we definitely need to adjust to that, but we need to be smart,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “We’re making some dumb fouls here and there. We can be a lot smarter with that. Coach Groce really emphasizes that — play hard without fouling — and I feel like that’s something we can definitely get better at.”

More fouls called has robbed those games this season of any kind of flow. For an Illinois team that’s trying to push the tempo this year, more flow wouldn’t be a bad thing.

“We have to adjust a little bit, but it happens to the other team, too,” Finke said. “We’ve just got to play hard, and when the whistle’s blown take our time to regroup and then go back out there and get it.”

One thing is certain: Illinois is going to continue to try and play fast.

“It’s still early in the year and people are still getting adjusted to (the foul calls),” senior guard Jaylon Tate said. “The quicker we can get adjusted to it — and I think we’ve done a pretty good job with that — the better off we’ll be.

“We’ll keep playing at our tempo. Us playing at the tempo we’re playing right now, we just want to keep wearing guys out, and I think that’s been working for us lately.”

Quicker tempo or not, pushing the ball full court or not, Groce just wants his team to execute on the offensive end.

“Good offensive teams can play full court and half court,” Groce said. “We want to be one of those teams. Any team across America whose goal is to play fast, you want as much flow as possible. Obviously, if there’s fouls, if there’s a lot of stoppages, it certainly starts to make it more of a dead-ball game — a half-court game. We’ve got to be able to execute either way.”