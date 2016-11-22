Illini big men remain work in progress

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois won’t have its full complement of post players until Kipper Nichols, who spent the preseason working almost exclusively with the Illini bigs, becomes eligible in December.



But Monday’s game against Winthrop was as close to 100 percent on the block the Illini have been in a year with Leron Black’s return after serving his six-game suspension. With Winthrop’s reliance on versatile stretch 4 Xavier Cooks, though, the Illini didn’t get the opportunity to utilize all their size. Michael Finke and Black each finished in double figures with a handful of rebounds, but Mike Thorne Jr. played a quiet 11 minutes and Maverick Morgan a mostly ineffective 23.



“With Cooks, we decided to play certain guys a little bit more,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “It wasn’t anything those guys necessarily weren’t doing. They were locked in, they were ready to go and were going to provide whatever that we needed from them.”



Finke finished with a game-high 18 points and pulled down five rebounds. Black overcame a rocky start in his first game in nearly a year to finish with 10 points and four rebounds.



What the other Illini bigs provided was the issue. Morgan was 1 of 3 from the field for four points — a second low-production offensive game in a row — and had as many fouls and turnovers as rebounds (three each). Thorne took one shot and made it, but he had three fouls and one rebound.



“(Winthrop) made the decision that when the ball went in they were trapping them,” Groce said. “They were just going to make us throw it back out. We’ve got enough of a balanced team we should be able to take advantage of that.



“I thought the first half we got some good threes out of it. The ball came out of the post, and we got it to the other side. I didn’t think our ball movement against the post trap was good enough in the second half.”



Illinois’ rebounding effort against Winthrop didn’t draw high praise, either. The Eagles held a 35-32 rebounding advantage, as Morgan and Thorne struggled.



“I’ve been on those guys to rebound better per minute played,” Groce said. Morgan has 12 rebounds in 112 minutes this season, while Thorne has 23 in 73 minutes — 10 of which came in 18 minutes against Division II McKendree.



“They’re aware of that, and I think they can provide more,” Groce continued. “We need them to do more on the glass. It’s really not just them. Our wings that have that responsibility need to do a better job as well — especially on the offensive glass. I think we can clearly be better there. We need to be better on the backboard.”



Morgan averaged a career-high 3.5 rebounds per game last season in his expanded role when Black and Thorne went down with injuries. He’s averaging 2.4 rebounds per game through five games this season.



“We’ve all got to rebound better; I’m probably the biggest culprit of that right now,” Morgan said. “It’s kind of one of those things. You can’t really put your thumb on it. You’ve just kind of got to get it done, really.”



Groce was pleased with the way Black played in his season debut. The redshirt sophomore forward had no minutes limit, and Groce ultimately played him half the game.



“I made up my mind we were going to play him for the long haul,” Groce said. “All in all, I thought his minutes were productive. He shot the ball efficiently. I thought he was active on the glass. He had a couple fouls he’s got to clean up. I thought it was a good start for him, and I think we’ll see even better things out of him moving forward.”