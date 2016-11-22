Richey: Embarrassing UI losses since 2005

Illinois was on top of the basketball world in the 2004-05 season. The Illini were the No. 1 team in the country, reached the national championship game and lost to North Carolina. It’s been a steady decline since. Following Monday’s 84-80 overtime loss to Winthrop, beat writer SCOTT RICHEY highlights the five other worst nonconference losses since that magical season:



Dec. 20, 2007



Miami (Ohio) 61, Illinois 58



Brian Randle made two clutch layups in the final 50 seconds of regulation to tie the game, but the Illini couldn’t maintain that edge in the overtime loss.



Dec. 30, 2007



Tennessee State 60, Illinois 58



Not the most famous loss to an Ohio Valley Conference team (Austin Peay, 1987), but easily the worst. The Tigers took the lead in the first half and never trailed after.



Nov. 28, 2009



Bradley 72, Illinois 68



Sam Maniscalco’s audition for an Illini roster spot included 12 points and five assists. The future transfer guard was one of five Braves in double figures.



Dec. 18, 2010



UIC 57, Illinois 54



This game goes down as one of the worst losses in program history. The Flames won just seven games in the 2010-11 season but hardly trailed in beating the Illini.



Nov. 13, 2015



North Florida 93, Illinois 81



It wasn’t so much the who — the Ospreys won 22 games and played in the NIT — but more the how. North Florida went 17 of 33 from three-point range in the win.