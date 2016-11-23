Tate: Rotation carousel still spinning

Overlooked during Keon Johnson’s late-game rampage on Monday night at State Farm Center were two atypical dunks in overtime by his Winthrop teammate, Tevin Prescott.



Atypical because they are so rare on the other side. John Groce’s Illini, in squandering a 70-60 lead to lose 84-80, had no dunks in 45 minutes. They’ve had five dunks in five games.



Not that dunks count more than 10-footers. But they indicate, as we saw with the Flyin’ Illini in the late 1980s, a level of athleticism required for success at the upper level.



As the competition becomes ever tougher starting with West Virginia today in Brooklyn, the Illini (4-1) face severe challenges in the physical areas of defense and rebounding. Questions remain whether they’re quick enough, explosive enough. The Big South favorite from South Carolina outrebounded Illinois 35-32 and, in scoring on eight of nine possessions after it was 70-60, extended a November pattern of teams employing pick-and-roll and dribble-drive successfully.



More balance needed for Illini



That said, it isn’t clear that Dennis Rodman with a club could stop Johnson, a mighty mite listed at 5-foot-7 but actually measuring 5-4, according to coach Pat Kelsey. Johnson racked up 38 points in spectacular fashion, despite missing the previous game with an ankle injury and twice being helped off the court with cramps.



It was simply one of the most heroic performances in more than a half-century at State Farm Center and, according to Groce, one of the top five he has been a part of.



Johnson excelled while the UI star, Malcolm Hill, couldn’t follow up on four first-half treys, going scoreless in the last 27 minutes while committing seven turnovers and going 0 for 10 inside the arc.



Offsetting that for the Illini was Tracy Abrams’ continuing brilliance, Michael Finke’s bounceback (18 points) from a so-so showing against Detroit Mercy and the impressive return of Leron Black. A West Virginia team that forced 34 turnovers against New Hampshire is poised to create havoc today if Illinois can’t get inspirational performances from more than three members.



Working in the bench



Groce’s substitution plan clearly calls for Finke and Black to rotate at power forward, with Maverick Morgan and Mike Thorne Jr. alternating at center.



But Morgan, while deadly on medium jumpers, has three offensive rebounds (12 overall) in five games. With Thorne much further behind than anticipated, don’t be surprised if Finke and Black play together at crucial times.



And what are we to think of Jalen Coleman-Lands at this point? In giving way to Jaylon Tate, the sophomore guard has five assists (Tate has 25) and has yet to record a basket inside the arc (0 for 7). No one questions his three-point skill (14 of 33 so far), but more is expected of him in other areas.



Questions still need answers



So it is, at this early stage, a team in the developmental stage ... and perhaps lacking in the kind of aggressive toughness brought by Abrams. The lineup is different from what was anticipated in the off-season as the normally steady Hill has had huge highs and lows, Abrams has been better than imagined after missing two seasons, and projected starters Thorne and Coleman-Lands haven’t yet reached previous standards.



This has Groce struggling with his rotation, using Tate more than expected and still uncertain how to employ sophomores Aaron Jordan and D.J. Williams.



This squad has plenty of good shooters but, whichever way Groce turns, the level of athleticism needed to guard without fouling (94 fouls in five games) and meet Big Ten standards in rebounds (18 foes outboarded the UI 694-554 last season) has so far been lacking.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.