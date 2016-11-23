UI MBB preview: vs. West Virginia

Illinois vs. No. 19 West Virginia

2 p.m. Thursday



Lineups



Illinois (4-1)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 6.6



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 12.8



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 20.6



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 12.4



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 10.4



Off the bench



C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 5.4



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.8



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 10.0



FYI: Abrams now has taken the team lead for assist-to-turnover ratio at 3:1. Tate still leads the Illini with five assists per game.



No. 19 West Virginia (3-0)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Jevon Carter Jr. 6-2 10.7



G Tarik Phillip Sr. 6-3 9.3



F Esa Ahmad So. 6-8 10.7



F Nathan Adrian Sr. 6-9 13.3



F Elijah Macon Jr. 6-9 5.5



Off the bench



F Sagaba Konate Fr. 6-8 7.0



G Teyvon Myers Sr. 6-2 10.3



F Lamont West R-Fr. 6-8 10.7



FYI: Macon and fellow big man Brandon Watkins were benched for Sunday’s win against New Hampshire by Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins for being late — leading to a 36-all push in rebounding against the Wildcats. Both are expected to play Thursday.



Details



Site: Barclays Center (17,732), Brooklyn, N.Y.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (expert analysis) have the call on ESPNU.



Series history: Illinois leads 3-1.



Last meeting: West Virginia got its only win of the series with a 90-88 victory on Dec. 10, 1967, in Morgantown, W.Va.



FYI: Thursday’s game will mean more than half of the games in the Illini-Mountaineers series have come away from campus sites. Illinois won in Champaign in 1965 and also picked up wins in Los Angeles (1963) and New York City (1962).



Scott Richey’s storylines



More expected from Hill



Malcolm Hill hit four three-pointers in the first half of Monday’s overtime loss to Winthrop. They’d stand as the only shots the 6-foot-6 Illinois senior guard would make all game. Hill was 0 of 8 in the second half and missed all 10 of his shots inside the three-point arc — including a good look on a midrange fadeaway that would have won the game in regulation. “I didn’t think he played great,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “Obviously, I’ve got a lot of respect for Malcolm — just a terrific kid and a terrific player — but he went 0 for 10 on twos. Seven (turnovers). I just didn’t think he played real well. He’ll play better.”



Cleaning up turnover woes



Illinois committed 22 turnovers against Winthrop on Monday — three days after nine in the second half led to 16 for the game against Detroit Mercy. That puts the Illini’s season average at 13.6 turnovers per game heading into Thursday’s game against a West Virginia team that creates havoc with its fullcourt press and has forced 27 per game this season. “No question, that’s a concern,” Groce said. “We’ve got to handle the ball better. I think right now our biggest thing (Monday) was fouls — illegal screens, post-up fouls. We probably had, I’m going to say, five or six of those. That’s like a third of (the turnovers) almost. We’ve got to clean those up. We’ll take a look at it and see what we need to clean up, but I am concerned about that.”



Defense needs to improve — soon



Illinois has had a couple instances this season of one opposing player — a guard in both cases — creating real trouble for its defense with an ability to get to the rim and score while mixing in a few three-pointers, too. First was McKendree’s Nate Michael. Then Winthrop’s Keon Johnson on Monday. “Obviously, (Johnson) was terrific in pick-and-roll situations, and we gave him different coverages,” Groce said. “We were switching and trapping and hedging and icing. He was terrific.” West Virginia has some talented guards, but the Mountaineers fall firmly in the balanced scoring column, with five players averaging between 10.3 and 13.3 ppg and five more from 5.5 to 9.3 ppg.



Prediction: No. 19 West Virginia 89, Illinois 75



Monday’s overtime loss to Winthrop didn’t send the Illini off to the Big Apple with the kind of momentum they probably were counting on. And Illinois’ areas of concern — turnovers and defense — don’t exactly bode well for its showdown against the Mountaineers. The general thought was the toughest stretch of the nonconference season started Thursday, but the Illini already are playing catch-up with these late-November games likely having some real March implications. (N-G prediction record: 4-1)