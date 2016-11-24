LIVE! West Virginia

Illinois vs. No. 19 West Virginia — 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST, ESPNU

Sorry, got a little distracted by the Florida State-Temple game. The Owls are on the verge of pulling off the Thanksgiving upset on the No. 25 Seminoles. Temple leads 87-86 with 1:06 to play.

But back to Illinois vs. West Virginia. The key focal points, of course, will be how Illinois handles West Virginia's press and if the Illini bigs can keep the Mountaineers off the boards. Both will be a serious challenge.

"Obviously they’re very committed to it, and you could tell from watching them they’ve got collective buy in from their team," Illinois coach John Groce said about West Virginia's pressing nature under Bob Huggins. "They’re going to trap you at all levels of the floor. Everything they do is to put you under duress. I think it’s important that you have poise.

"As much as (handling the pressure) takes physical energy, it also takes great mental energy. Your ability to stay poised and ability to have mental toughness is just as important."

Two games in two days in Brooklyn — making three total for the week, plus travel — meant Illinois coach John Groce didn't work his players too hard Tuesday before the Illini left for its trip to New York or again Wednesday in their last practice before squaring off against the Mountaineers.

"We worked out (Tuesday) very, very light because I thought, in watching the film from the Winthrop game, we played extremely hard and for maybe about 80 percent of the game played as good as we’ve played thus far," Groce said. "I thought we did some good things, and guys gave tremendous effort."

Groce also called the first 57 minutes of Monday's game against Winthrop the best he's seen from his team defensively this season. The last 3 minutes — plus overtime — were a different story, of course, with Winthrop scoring 10 straight to force overtime and then winning in the extra period.

"I felt like it was wise to make it more of a mental day to discuss what we could do differently to close the game better — things that we could control and things that were outside of our control like bank shots and shoes," Groce continued about going light Tuesday. "Part of that’s you’ve got to be able to adapt. Obviously we moved on after that part and really started focusing on West Virginia."

The Illini arrived in New York on Tuesday night after a light practice in Champaign. Wednesday's schedule consisted of a morning meeting, practice in the early afternoon in Brooklyn (but not at Barclays Center; Nets were home) and then a team Thanksgiving dinner. As much sightseeing as could be squeezed in followed, with some of the team heading to Manhattan to the 9/11 Memorial.

"It’s a little bit more difficult to do that since they’re not evening games and they happen to be back-to-back," Illinois coach John Groce said about the limited down time. "Obviously if there was a day in between that would look a little bit differently."

With an @NITTipOff game tomorrow, the #Illini are enjoying their Thanksgiving dinner tonight in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/1h700yNF1f — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 23, 2016

During some free time tonight before the @NITTipOff, most of the #Illini rode the subway into Manhattan and visited the @Sept11Memorial. pic.twitter.com/xzmop9JHYo — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 24, 2016

The second half is underway between No. 25 Florida State and Temple. The Seminoles are leading 54-38 at the conclusion of the under 16 media timeout. Xavier Rathan-Mayes has 11 points for Florida State (Jonathan Isaac just hit a 3 to take the team lead with 13). Another one-time Illini recruit, freshman guard CJ Walker, has seven points.

Illinois and West Virginia are up next. Sometime between 2:30 and 3 p.m. (or 1:30 and 2 if you're following along from Champaign). I'm trying to exist in both time zones. We'll see how that goes.

Illinois assistants Paris Parham and Jamall Walker were the first of the Illini contingent to arrive. John Groce joined them at midcourt late in the first half, and the Illini players filed into the east(?) end — my keen sense of direction is failing me — at the same time. About all of them have their headphones on or earbuds in. Looked locked in to me.

Good afternoon and a Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. It's the first LIVE! Report of the season on location, and beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is all set up at the Barclays Center — home of the Brooklyn Nets — to give everyone back in the Midwest (and worldwide, of course) plenty of updates and maybe even an occasional insight or two as Illinois squares off against No. 19 West Virginia in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Happy Thanksgiving from Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/UFzqVfdgGf — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 24, 2016

Illinois heads into today's game with a 4-1 record. That loss, of course, came Monday night to Winthrop in overtime of what will probably be known for all time as the "Keon Johnson Game." It also doubled as Illinois' only home November loss in the John Groce era. The Illini had won their last 18 of those games.

The Illini-Mountaineers showdown is the second game of the day here in Brooklyn. When the LIVE! Report launches, new No. 25 Florida State and Temple will be well underway. The Seminoles — who I've had in my top 25 in every ballot — are warming up as I get the LIVE! Report set up. I'm definitely interested to see Jonathan Isaac, Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (terrific name, one-time Illini recruit).

Now's the time, of course, to get caught up on anything and everything Illinois hoops so you're ready for today's game. As always, I've got you covered.

First 5 games back for @_TA13



12.8 ppg

3.6 apg

.629 FG%

.733 3FG%

.900 FT%



pic.twitter.com/MsKR4dl4Cu — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 22, 2016

Illini big men remain a work in progress

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois won’t have its full complement of post players until Kipper Nichols, who spent the preseason working almost exclusively with the Illini bigs, becomes eligible in December.

But Monday’s game against Winthrop was as close to 100 percent on the block the Illini have been in a year with Leron Black’s return after serving his six-game suspension. With Winthrop’s reliance on versatile stretch 4 Xavier Cooks, though, the Illini didn’t get the opportunity to utilize all their size. Michael Finke and Black each finished in double figures with a handful of rebounds, but Mike Thorne Jr. played a quiet 11 minutes and Maverick Morgan a mostly ineffective 23.

