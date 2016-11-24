Mountaineers stuff Illini with press

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — John Groce spent some time in the offseason, starting from August on, watching West Virginia play once Illinois was matched up with the Mountaineers for the first day of the NIT Season Tip-Off.



What he saw wasn’t surprising. The Mountaineers did what they’ve always done under Bob Huggins — put teams into uncomfortable positions with their press. “Press Virginia” is the team’s unofficial nickname for a reason.



Groce also saw the specific ways West Virginia attacked teams defensively. How the Mountaineers funneled team after team into the corner and trapped mercilessly once they had the ball handler boxed in by at least two players and the end line, if not the sideline, too.



Illinois couldn’t avoid the same fate in its Thanksgiving Day matchup against the No. 19 team in the country. Or the fate that all of West Virginia’s opponents have fallen victim to this season.



The Illini committed 24 turnovers, West Virginia scored 34 points off them and the Mountaineers rolled to an 89-57 victory at Barclays Center.



“They’ve forced everyone they’ve played into 20-plus turnovers,” Groce said. “We were determined to try and not get to that ‘20’ number. It just didn’t happen. A lot of that credit certainly goes to them — their aggressiveness in the way that they attack and press you for 40 minutes on misses, makes and dead balls.”



For the first four minutes of Thursday afternoon’s game, Illinois handled the pressure. Defensive lapses kept the Illini from capitalizing, but their first turnover didn’t come until the 15:41 mark of the first half.



“We knew we were going to have a few turnovers, but we could have done a better job of executing and taking care of the ball and rebounding,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. “We didn’t. We’re going to watch some film (Thursday night), I’m sure, see what we can see, and hopefully it will make guys eager to play again (today).”



After that solid start — at least in terms of ball security — Illinois struggled. One turnover turned into 13 at halftime and then the 24 by the final horn.



“They pressured us, and we hurried,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “Momentum can definitely play a part in it. But after a few, we all just need to take a deep breath and gather ourselves and say, ‘They got those. They’re not getting this one,’ and I don’t think we did that (Thursday).”



Ball handlers starting a possession more often than not having to fight out of a trap in the corner didn’t help Illinois’ chances. That spot was open to receive an inbounds pass because West Virginia wanted it to be open.



“They want you to catch it there,” Groce said. “They push you there. It’s easier said than done to not catch it there. ... You don’t want to catch it deep in that corner, but you’re going to catch it ball side a lot. You’ve got to be strong with it and square up to pressure.”



Abrams said Illinois lacked that strength, that toughness, for much of the game. And for a team that prides itself on its assist-to-turnover ratio — Thursday’s was 10 assists to 24 turnovers — there was plenty of disappointment after the loss.



“We took an ‘L.’ We lost by 25 or 30 or something like that,” Abrams said. “There’s nothing ever good about that.”



I know for a fact all our guys are a little down right now about a couple things we’ve been through the last few games, but it’s a long season.” We’re six games in. We’ve definitely got to learn, implement and apply everything we’ve got to do to get better.”