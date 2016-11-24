UI MBB grades: F vs. West Virginia

Player of the Game

West Virginia’s Jevon Carter

Really, how do you pick just one of several Mountaineers who could claim this title? Carter, though, did a little bit of everything in the West Virginia win, with 10 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists.



Backcourt

West Virginia: A

Illinois: F

Tracy Abrams was the only Illinois guard nearly immune from the Illini’s turnover bug, with just one. But 24 turnovers for Illinois as a team — 15 consecutive steals by the Mountaineers — played perfectly into West Virginia’s game plan.



Frontcourt

West Virginia: A

Illinois: D-

Leron Black provided some early energy and rebounding, and Mike Thorne Jr. grabbed that particular baton in the second half for the Illini. West Virginia’s bigs were simply the happy, dunking recipients of Illinois’ turnovers.



Bench

West Virginia: A

Illinois: C-

This is the one area the Illini showed some life. Even though he couldn’t avoid all of the same turnover issues as his teammates, Te’Jon Lucas caught his coach’s eye with his play in the second half. Thorne had a solid overall game.



Overall

West Virginia: A

Illinois: F

Ignore the math of how individual grades should add up. Turnovers ruled the day on Thanksgiving. Illinois has its eyes set on an NCAA tournament berth this season with a finally healthy, veteran roster and talent at every position. The Illini’s inability to hang with one of the country’s top teams gives a hazy forecast to that particular goal.