UI MBB notebook: Turnovers prove to be difference

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The clamoring on social media started as soon as Illinois had extended difficulty with West Virginia’s press on Thursday afternoon at Barclays Center in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off.



Illini fans wanted to know: Where was Te’Jon Lucas?



The freshman point guard was on the bench where he’d been the first five games of the season — third on an Illinois depth chart behind two other point guards with 10 years of experience combined.



Lucas entered the game at the 16:08 mark of the second half. Illinois had yet to score after halftime, had committed six more turnovers and trailed West Virginia by 29 points.



“Maybe we could have went to him a little earlier,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “At that point, the problem clearly was turnovers, and the more ball handling we could put on the floor, the better. You saw there for the first time we played actually all three point guards together against that type of pressure.”



Lucas’ time on the bench led to some insight into the dynamics of the West Virginia press — like taking away the inbounder as a passing target once the ball was in play — he tried to exploit.



“You just try to fake a pass and then go look long, look up the floor,” Lucas said. “I got in and tried to do that. We prepared for (the press). We knew what was coming. We’ve just got to give them a lot of credit. They played it really well.”



Lucas ultimately went through some of the same struggles as his older teammates. He finished with three turnovers, just like four other Illini, and made some of the same mistakes — getting trapped in the corner, jumping to pass before figuring out a target. But the Illini broke West Virginia’s press a little better with the 6-foot Milwaukee native on the floor. And Groce liked what he saw.



“I loved the fact he responded the way that he did,” Groce said. “I really thought he showed some great toughness while he was in there in getting open, wanting the ball and making the right pass and the right play. As I said to him and the team, ‘I noticed.’ ”



So did Lucas’ teammates.



“I thought T-Bone also really handled the press well,” redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “He wanted the ball and was really strong with it, and that was good to see.”



Illinois’ other point of concern heading into Thursday’s game in addition to trying to handle West Virginia’s press was rebounding. The Mountaineers’ physical nature on the boards gave Groce pause.



The Illini ultimately only lost the rebounding advantage 44-40.



“I thought if we were competitive on the backboard, it would give us a chance,” Groce said. “We at least battled there. There were times I thought we could have blocked out better, and they had some second-chance points that I thought, really, were X-factors we should have done a better job with — especially in the first half.



“All in all, if you would have told me before the game it was going to be 44-40, I probably would have taken it.”



Leron Black led Illinois with nine rebounds. Mike Thorne Jr. chipped in seven — three on the offensive end — and didn’t miss a shot in scoring 12 points.



Groce mentioned both as positive results in the 32-point loss.



“I saw Mike Thorne move better than he’s ever moved (Thursday); I thought he moved great,” Groce said. “Black was good (Thursday). We’ve got to make sure we keep him out there. He’s got to play harder without fouling.”



Nathan Adrian was West Virginia’s leading scorer with 13 points — tying Illinois’ Finke for the game high. The difference for the Mountaineers was nine more players with at least five points, including Jevon Carter’s 10.



Defense, of course, ruled the day for West Virginia. Carter also had a game-high six steals.



“I think he’s the key to what we do — he and Nate Adrian,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said about Carter and Adrian’s contributions on that end. “Nate’s a 6-9 guy who can move his feet and stand in front of guards, so that’s really important for us. I think those two guys are — in terms of when we play or where we play — special kind of guys.”



Groce and Huggins have coached against each other since Groce was an assistant at Xavier under Thad Matta and Huggins was leading Cincinnati.



“Probably my first time having opportunity to (coach against him) was in the rivalry games between Xavier and Cincinnati,” Groce said. “I’ve always just had great respect for how hard his teams play, how physical they are, how well they rebound (and) their toughness.”



Illinois assistant Dustin Ford was not with the team on Thursday at Barclays Center. Ford traveled with the team to New York but went to an area hospital Thursday morning because of severe back pain — a lingering issue. He returned to the team hotel Thursday during the game.



