UI MBB preview: vs. Florida State

Illinois vs. No. 25 Florida State

11:30 a.m. Friday



Lineups



Illinois (4-2)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 6.6



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 11.3



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.3



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 12.5



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 9.0



Off the bench



C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.5



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 7.7



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 8.0



FYI: Hill snapped a more than 39-minute scoreless streak — dating back to the first half of Monday’s game against Winthrop — in the first half Thursday against West Virginia. He finished with seven points against the Mountaineers.



No. 25 Florida State (4-1)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Xavier Rathan-Mayes Jr. 6-4 9.8



G Terance Mann So. 6-6 9.8



G Dwayne Bacon So. 6-7 18.4



F Jonathan Isaac Fr. 6-10 15.4



C Michael Ojo Gr. 7-1 6.0



Off the bench



F Phil Cofer Jr. 6-8 6.0



G Trent Forrest Fr. 6-5 8.4



F Jarquez Smith Sr. 6-9 4.8



FYI: Balance is the key for Florida State across the board. Nine different Seminoles are scoring at least 6.0 ppg this season, and seven are averaging at least 3.0 rebounds per game.



Details



Site: Barclays Center (17,732), Brooklyn, N.Y.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: ESPNU.



Series history: First meeting.



FYI: The Seminoles were upset 89-86 by Temple in Thursday’s first game in Brooklyn. Florida State guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes launched a three-quarter-court shot as time expired, but his game-winning attempt hit the front of the rim for a miss.



Scott Richey’s storylines



FAMILIAR FACES



The Illinois coaching staff spent Thursday’s Florida State-Temple game at midcourt, scouting each of Friday’s possible opponents. Illini assistants Paris Parham and Jamall Walker saw every minute, with John Groce joining them later in the first half. Groce & Co. are familiar with two Seminoles in particular. Illinois recruited Florida State junior guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes in the Class of 2013 (he sat out the 2013-14 season) and freshman point guard CJ Walker in the Class of 2016. Walker came off the bench Thursday against the Owls and scored seven points. Rathan-Mayes has started 67 of 70 possible games in his Florida State career.



CHALLENGING TESTS



Friday’s game against Florida State only continues a tough stretch for Illinois. Games against North Carolina State (Tuesday at home) and VCU (Dec. 3 in Miami) follow, and the Illini have lost their two games after starting the season with four consecutive home wins. “It’s an important stretch because it gives you a chance to learn, challenges you,” Groce said. “Obviously, we want to win all of them, but I like the fact that it’s challenging us and it’s giving us different styles. (Thursday) there were stretches that we did here and there — certain players — but not enough possessions (Thursday) where we were able to execute. These games give us a chance to learn, a chance to grow.”



FORGET ABOUT IT



A short turnaround is nothing new for Illinois this season. The Illini opened this season with five games in 11 days before traveling to New York this week. The shortest turnaround, though, comes in playing Florida State on Friday after dropping Thursday’s semifinal to No. 19 West Virginia by 32 points. “That’s good,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. “We need that. Wash this one off real quick, learn from it (and) play again (Friday) in less than 24 hours. Hopefully guys have that edge and carry this feeling they’ve got now after that one into the game (Friday).” Illini redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke felt the same. “That’s the beauty of a tournament like this,” he said. “You can take a bad loss like that and turn around and not have time to look back at it. We might look at a few things to try and correct for ourselves personally, but we’ve got to get ready for Florida State.”



Prediction: No. 25 Florida State 84, Illinois 72



How the Illini’s Thanksgiving defeat at the hands of No. 19 West Virginia went down means one thing — Friday’s game can probably only be better. Where the Mountaineers caused havoc with their fullcourt press, the Seminoles’ athleticism and length will be Illinois’ biggest challenges in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. (N-G prediction record: 5-1)