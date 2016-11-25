First venture from home doesn't end well

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Snappy passes. Some movement away from the ball. A good energy.



All was right for Illinois offensively in Friday’s first half save for one crucial detail: some made shots.



Statistically, the Illini were better in the final 20 minutes. They shot a higher percentage from the field. Scored more points. Path to a possible upset against No. 25 Florida State, right?



Only if you discount the final 10 minutes. That’s when Illinois’ offense became more dribble than pass, more standing around than movement. And more turnover-prone than not.



Florida State (5-1) capitalized, doubling down on Illinois’ inability to string stops together, for a 72-61 victory in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday afternoon at Barclays Center.



“Too much dribbling,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “I don’t think we got open as well as we did in the first half. I didn’t think that the ball moved nearly as well.



“You’ve got to pass the ball. You’ve got to get open. You’ve got to be strong with the ball. You’ve got to get the ball where we want it.”



“I thought we were better with that in the first half, as crazy as it sounds, even though we didn’t make shots,” Groce added.



Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton was more pleased with his team’s sustained effort and focus Friday than in Thursday’s upset loss to Temple in the semifinals.



“Defensively I felt that once we got into that situation, I thought we turned it up a notch,” Hamilton said of his team’s play after it reached a 44-44 tie with the Illini (4-3). “When we got a couple steals, got some deflections, extended the lead and could maintain patience on the offensive end, I thought it really gave us an opportunity to get some separation.”



Two of those Illini turnovers came from sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams — miscues Florida State turned into immediate points. Another came from senior guard Malcolm Hill, who started the second half as strong as he ended the first. He was held in check down the stretch.



“They were just denying really heavy and kind of blew up a lot of our offense’s plays, too,” said Hill, who still scored a game-high 18 points. “I think they intensified their defense a little bit.”



Illinois didn’t intensify its defense enough in the second half. Despite taking the loss, redshirt sophomore forward Leron Black said he was encouraged by the Illini’s defensive effort in the first half.



They lost it in the second.



“We just weren’t getting stops,” Black said. “The defense we played in the first half, we didn’t play that same defense in that small time period when they took off. We weren’t guarding the ball. … They just got a lot of easy baskets we weren’t stopping them from getting.”



The defensive lapses, Black said, had a direct effect on the Illini’s play at the offensive end.



Groce categorized his team’s shots in the final 10 minutes as “just OK.” The consistent scorer down the stretch — the one knocking down shots — was Black, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.



“The first half we were getting stops, so we were able to get out in transition a little bit,” Black said. “It’s easier for us to move the ball around when we’re pushing it and getting the defense rotated because we got a stop. It was stagnant (in the second half) because we weren’t getting as many stops.”



Not enough stops and an offense that lost all its flow in the second half meant a third consecutive loss for the Illini in a week in which any win — particularly in the two games in Brooklyn — would have been a positive step forward in the season.



“We knew all these three games were important to us and we needed to come out with some type of victory,” freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said. “We prepared for them, but we just didn’t get the job done. We’ve got to move on, and we’ve got the next couple games that will be key for us to get.



“We’ve just got to fight. We didn’t fight for 40 minutes (Friday). We fought for about half and gave up a lot of shots. We’ve just got to go back to the film and correct what we need to and prepare for the next game.”