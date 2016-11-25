LIVE! Florida State

Illinois vs. No. 25 Florida State, 11:30 a.m. CST/12:30 p.m. EST, ESPNU

John Groce has some key phrases he'll break out a time or two. There's "iron sharpens iron" or "control what we can control" or "toughness and togetherness." He also likes to talk about "Four-minute wars" — four minute stretches games can be blocked out into.

Illinois lost two key "wars" against West Virginia. The first was the final four minutes of the first half, when the Illini saw their deficit balloon to 19 after they cut it to nine.

"I thought, 'Man, if we had just made a shot or two we’d be right there,'" Groce said. "The last four minutes of the first half we turned it six times and gave up six offensive rebounds and the lead went from nine — at 33-24 — to 19 in 3:50. It doubled."

The second "war" lost was the next one, with Illinois not scoring in the first four minutes of the second half.

"The second half, too, they came out and they were the tougher team," redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. "They set the rules to start it, and that can’t happen — especially when your’e playing a high intensity team like that who love to talk stuff and get in your head. We’ve got to be the tougher team, and we weren’t (Thursday)."

The first four minutes of Thursday's game might have been a push — if Illinois had been stronger on the defensive end.

"Unfortunately for us the first four or five minutes our rebounding and taking care of the ball was terrific, but our half court defense was porous," Groce said. "We gave up, I want to say, 12 to 15 points in the first 4 or 5 minutes, and none of it had to do with turnovers or rebounding. I thought they took us off the dribble, and we didn’t guard the ball nearly as well as we need to guard the ball."

There's five games in 11 days short turnaround, and then there's short turnaround. Illinois is facing the latter today playing No. 25 Florida State less than 24 hours after getting blown out by No. 19 West Virginia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Of course, that means another LIVE! Report on location from beat writer Scott Richey. I'm here with you all game, folks, and on Twitter (@srrichey) if you want to follow me there, too, for some quicker thoughts and/or observations in game.

The challenge for Illinois against the Seminoles is two-fold. First, the Illini have to shake off their lopsided loss a day ago where almost nothing went well. Second, they've got to contend with an athletic, long Florida State team that is probably more talented than West Virginia. The Seminoles don't have the same kind of defense, but they've got some real threats on the offensive end. More on that later.

— Preview: Florida State

For now, it's time to catch up on what you might have missed — or turned away from — Thanksgiving day.

Mountaineers stuff Illini with press

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — John Groce spent some time in the offseason, starting from August on, watching West Virginia play once Illinois was matched up with the Mountaineers for the first day of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

What he saw wasn’t surprising. The Mountaineers did what they’ve always done under Bob Huggins — put teams into uncomfortable positions with their press. “Press Virginia” is the team’s unofficial nickname for a reason.

Groce also saw the specific ways West Virginia attacked teams defensively. How the Mountaineers funneled team after team into the corner and trapped mercilessly once they had the ball handler boxed in by at least two players and the end line, if not the sideline, too.

Illinois couldn’t avoid the same fate in its Thanksgiving Day matchup against the No. 19 team in the country. Or the fate that all of West Virginia’s opponents have fallen victim to this season.

The Illini committed 24 turnovers, West Virginia scored 34 points off them and the Mountaineers rolled to an 89-57 victory at Barclays Center.

