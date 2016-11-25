Tate: Latest losses leave concern

Thoroughly discouraged Illini basketball fans don’t know what to expect in Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge date against North Carolina State.



Caught in a three-game swoon, John Groce’s squad was exposed in losses to West Virginia (89-57) and Florida State (72-61) in Brooklyn, N.Y., raising all manner of questions about the 24 games remaining in the regular season.



In searching for a sliver of brightness, most notable was the gritty manner in which the team fought back Friday — even in defeat — after one of the most lopsided routs in Illini history on Thursday.



For the record, the UI’s largest margin was a 40-point loss to Indiana’s Big Ten champs in 1974. With West Virginia in a fullcourt, take-no-prisoners attack on Thursday, the Illini quickly were overwhelmed, saw 24 miscues turned into 34 points and trailed by 37 (76-39) with 8:25 to go.



West Virginia’s fullcourt dominance was such that, when they entered the last 10 minutes, no Mountaineer had reached double figures. Coach Bob Huggins subbed even more furiously toward the end, and the margin ended at 32. In actuality, it was worse than that. The Mountaineers did it without any player producing more than four field goals.



If they were pickpockets, the Illini would be penniless.



‘Woe is us’



The only Illini loss approximating this in recent memory was an 80-57 defeat at Nebraska marking the near-end of Bruce Weber’s tenure in 2012. Early in that game, after Illinois led 16-7 on Meyers Leonard’s goal, the Cornhuskers went on a 52-15 run. That was a bad ’Huskers team posting the only win in its last 10 games. The Illini lost 12 of their last 14.



Back to the present, West Virginia is a sure-fire tournament team (despite Friday’s loss to Temple). But Illini fans were nevertheless devastated, as reflected by social media. Complaints rained down from all angles. The community reached full “woe is us” mode and seemed ready to toss in the towel.



But Groce’s gang put up a fight Friday. It wasn’t pretty, but they hung in for 30 minutes. In the face of Florida State’s intimidating size and athleticism, the Illini scrapped for 16 offensive boards and outrebounded the Seminoles 41-33.



However, the quicker, more athletic FSU defense pushed Illinois’ shaky ball handlers far out on the court and permitted just four two-point goals in the first half (seven blocks in the game; Illinois had none).



Worse yet, the Illini missed all eight three-pointers after the break. And three supposedly dependable UI shooters struggled throughout: Jalen Coleman-Lands, Michael Finke and Tracy Abrams went 1 for 19 from the field.



Some bright spots



Despite a stumbling offense, Illinois led 44-42 on two Te’Jon Lucas baskets midway in the second half before FSU capitalized on Illini mistakes with a 9-0 run. After a putback goal tied it, Abrams committed his only two turnovers of the game, leading to five quick points just as Malcolm Hill left with his fourth foul.



Hill soon returned, but the spread reached 66-51 under the four-minute mark. Groce noted that Florida State scored on 11 of 13 possessions in assuring the victory, six of those scores coming on layups.



While shooting 48 percent on the other end, FSU’s rim protection was such that Illinois managed just two layups and one Mike Thorne Jr. dunk in the entire game.



Leron Black, who sat out the first four games, made another move toward his expected starting role as he challenged FSU’s superior physicality with 15 points and 11 rebounds. At the same time, freshman Lucas flashed potential with four assists and 10 points.



Groce also praised Hill, who stepped up with 18 points after going nearly 40 minutes without a point from late in the first half in the overtime loss to Winthrop to midway in the first half against West Virginia.



Defenses are “loading up” on Hill, to the point where all but two of his baskets in the three losses came from 18 feet or longer, and one of the two was an unguarded layup at the end Friday.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.