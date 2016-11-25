UI MBB grades: C- vs. Florida State

Player of the Game: Xavier Rathan-Mayes



The Seminoles junior — and one-time Illini recruiting target — wasn’t Florida State’s leading scorer, but the 6-foot-4 guard had 10 points and, more important, managed to keep the ball out of Malcolm Hill’s hands late.



Backcourt: FSU B, Illini D



The Illini handled most of their turnover troubles and avoided a repeat of Thursday’s 24-turnover blowup. But the ones they committed hurt just as much.



Frontcourt: FSU B, Illini C+



Leron Black’s production this season comes from a small sample size, but his double-double against the Seminoles was clearly his best effort yet, and he was the lone Illini to hit a shot in the closing minutes.



Bench: FSU A, Illini C



The Seminoles went 11 deep against the Illini, and coach Leonard Hamilton was pleased with how well basically his entire roster played. Illinois’ bench was buoyed by Black and Te’Jon Lucas.



Overall: FSU B+, Illiini C-



Illinois proved in consecutive games in Brooklyn that its path to a return to the NCAA tournament might be fraught with obstacles. West Virginia was a big one on Thanksgiving, but Florida State caused the same stumble.