UI MBB grades: C- vs. Florida State
Player of the Game: Xavier Rathan-Mayes
The Seminoles junior — and one-time Illini recruiting target — wasn’t Florida State’s leading scorer, but the 6-foot-4 guard had 10 points and, more important, managed to keep the ball out of Malcolm Hill’s hands late.
Backcourt: FSU B, Illini D
The Illini handled most of their turnover troubles and avoided a repeat of Thursday’s 24-turnover blowup. But the ones they committed hurt just as much.
Frontcourt: FSU B, Illini C+
Leron Black’s production this season comes from a small sample size, but his double-double against the Seminoles was clearly his best effort yet, and he was the lone Illini to hit a shot in the closing minutes.
Bench: FSU A, Illini C
The Seminoles went 11 deep against the Illini, and coach Leonard Hamilton was pleased with how well basically his entire roster played. Illinois’ bench was buoyed by Black and Te’Jon Lucas.
Overall: FSU B+, Illiini C-
Illinois proved in consecutive games in Brooklyn that its path to a return to the NCAA tournament might be fraught with obstacles. West Virginia was a big one on Thanksgiving, but Florida State caused the same stumble.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.