UI MBB notebook: Lucas continues to impress

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Illinois has stuck with the same starting lineup most of the season. Initial substitutions off the bench have been fairly standard, too.



Friday’s NIT Season Tip-Off third-place game against No. 25 Florida State was different in both regards.



Mike Thorne Jr. started at center in place of Maverick Morgan. Te’Jon Lucas found his way to the court much earlier than in previous appearances off the bench this season — and played longer stretches, too.



A direct line can be drawn between Lucas’ play in Thursday’s blowout loss to No. 19 West Virginia and his increased playing time against the Seminoles. Illinois coach John Groce liked how his freshman point guard handled himself against the Mountaineers.



“I thought he earned an opportunity to play a little bit earlier (Friday) with the way he’s been playing,” Groce said. “He’s been getting in better shape coming off that injury and has been able to play harder, longer and understands what he’s doing more. (Friday), again, he took advantage of the time he had. I think that bodes well, not only for him but certainly for us moving forward.”



Thorne getting the start at center followed a similar path. Groce said it was in response to not only the way he played but also the energy he put forth against West Virginia — another step forward in Thorne’s attempt to regain the high level of play he had before last season’s knee injury. He had four points and four rebounds against the Seminoles.



“His journey has been a little bit different, too,” Groce said. “Everybody wants it now for him. He’s coming off that injury. We had to really monitor that and make sure the knee is healthy, and it is. It’s taken him a little bit of time to get in the type of condition that he was in at this time last year. I think we’re starting to see him get better and better and better with that, and thus his game is improving. That also is a good thing for our team moving forward.”



The third change was Aaron Jordan as the substitution on the wing instead of D.J. Williams when Malcolm Hill picked up a pair of early fouls.



“We wanted to give (Jordan) an opportunity,” Groce said. “He took advantage of it and played with good energy, made a three. Lucas played really well, and when that happened we made the decision to play those two guys more (Friday).”



✰ ✰ ✰



Lucas not only played his most minutes since his 22 against Division II McKendree but also set a career high with 10 points. The 6-footer knocked down a three-pointer and hit a couple running floaters attacking the basket.



“I was coming off screens and making the right read whether I needed to score or pass,” Lucas said. “I just tried to make the best decision possible.”



What Lucas showed against Florida State is what his teammates have been seeing increasingly in practice and his, until the trip to Brooklyn, more limited game action.



“He’s going to be a great basketball player for us,” Hill said. “He’s showing flashes right now he’s a really good point guard. He’s getting more and more confident every time he goes in there.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Hill’s 18-point effort against the Seminoles — on 6-of-13 shooting — helped him snap out of a cold shooting trend this week. The Illini scoring leader shot 24 percent in the Monday loss to Winthrop and 25 percent Thursday in the loss to West Virginia.



“I think my shot’s just fine,” Hill said. “It felt good all week. It was just either short or long. I found my rhythm late first half, early second half, and I’m not really worried about my shot. The team’s not really worried about my shot, either.”



Groce simply wants Hill to maintain an aggressive tact within the offense.



“Those are shots he can make, and obviously he has a gift to make those,” Groce said. “This past Monday night he didn’t make them. He had a lot of them he typically makes — not a lot different than the ones he made (Friday), to be honest with you.



“We just continue to tell him to be aggressive and take the ones that are within his role. He did that (Friday), and fortunately for him and for us he made a few more of them.”



✰ ✰ ✰



While Hill got back on track offensively, two more of Illinois’ better shooters struggled against Florida State. Sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was 0 of 8 from the field, and redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke was 0 of 4.



Add in Tracy Abrams’ 1-of-7 shooting — his lone make a three-pointer — and the Illini offense put itself in a hole with its misses against a sizable Florida State challenge.



“Obviously, we needed them (Friday), especially this game because they’re so big — on paper, the second-tallest team in all of college basketball, average height,” Groce said. “They’re huge. Our ability to make perimeter shots gets accentuated in a game like this, and (Friday) we didn’t make them.”



Abrams, Coleman-Lands and Finke finished the game a combined 1 of 11 from three-point range.



“I’m going to say, conservatively, seven or eight of those 11 were really good ones — either lately contested or not contested at all,” Groce said. “We didn’t make them. They’re not trying to miss them. I can assure you of that. Those are the guys we want taking our good ones. They’ve earned that right.”



✰ ✰ ✰



The loss to Florida State puts Illinois on a three-game skid heading into Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against North Carolina State. Hill said taking better care of the ball and finding fixes for the Illini’s issues on the defensive end are the main areas of focus against the Wolfpack.



Groce had a similar view, as well as Illinois’ need to start solidifying its rotation — and player roles in it.



“I’m sure they’re disappointed,” Groce said. “If they’re not, they’re in the wrong locker room and should go do something else. But we’re not going to allow it to discourage us because I do believe in our guys. ... We made some errors we need to get cleaned up, and then we need some guys to start solidifying the rotation and figure out what we’re getting from guys consistently. I think that’s going to help with our pattern of substitutions and who’s playing.”

